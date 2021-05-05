Man shot by agent outside CIA HQ dies

McLEAN, Va. -- A man who was shot by an FBI agent after a standoff outside the CIA headquarters Monday has died of his wounds, a bureau spokeswoman said Tuesday.

The FBI confirmed the death in a one-paragraph statement that offered no new details on what occurred. FBI officials said the man stepped out of his vehicle with a weapon outside the CIA's heavily fortified headquarters in Langley, Va., and was "engaged by law enforcement officers" at about 6 p.m. The suspect was taken to a hospital, where he died.

The man's name, age and reason for driving to the agency have not been disclosed.

It remains unclear whether any agents or officers were also injured during the incident.

"The FBI reviews every shooting incident involving an FBI special agent," Samantha Shero, a public affairs officer for the FBI's Washington Field Office, said in an email. "The review will carefully examine the circumstances of the shooting and collect all relevant evidence from the scene. As the review remains ongoing, we cannot provide any additional details at this time."

Muscogee Nation drops 'Creek' in ID

OKMULGEE, Okla. -- The Muscogee Nation announced a new brand identity Tuesday that drops the 'Creek' reference from its name that the tribe says can confuse the public.

Muscogee Nation creative manager Brian OnTheHill also created a new logo for the tribe that took inspiration from Mississippian design on pottery and shell carvings.

In a statement Tuesday, the tribe said its name in all official business would remain the Muscogee (Creek) Nation as specified in its Constitution. Still, "Creek" is a misnomer coined originally by British colonists, OnTheHill said.

"We are not denying our history," OnTheHill said. "We are declaring our own identity."

Led astray by false claims, voter says

A Pennsylvania man has pleaded guilty to felony perjury and unlawful voting -- and blamed his decision to cast the fraudulent ballot on consuming too many false claims about the 2020 presidential election.

Bruce Bartman, 70, of Marble Township, admitted Friday to mailing his mother's absentee ballot with a check mark next to President Donald Trump's name even though his mother had been dead since 2008.

"I was isolated last year in lockdown," Bartman said, while apologizing to the judge for his crime, The Associated Press reported. "I listened to too much propaganda and made a stupid mistake."

Bartman was accused of submitting voter registration forms for his deceased mother and mother-in-law, who died in 2019. Bartman registered both women as Republicans, but did not submit an absentee ballot on behalf of his mother-in-law.

After sentencing him to five years of probation, leaving him unable to vote for four years, Common Pleas Court Judge George A. Pagano noted that Bartman's crime "goes to the heart of our democracy," according to the Philadelphia Inquirer, but also commended him for taking ownership of his crimes.

As Trump has doubled down on his false claims of widespread voter fraud, especially in battle ground states like Pennsylvania, Bartman's case is among the few proven instances of wrongdoing. Statewide investigations have debunked Trump's claims of broad wrongdoing and led to dozens of dismissed lawsuits.

Crash upends AG's Army promotion

PIERRE, S.D. -- The U.S. Army Reserve has blocked the promotion of South Dakota's attorney general because of his role in the death of a man who was struck while walking along a rural highway last year.

Jason Ravnsborg last month announced on social media that he was being promoted to the rank of full colonel.

However, the Army Reserve told the Argus Leader on Monday that the promotion has been flagged and won't be submitted to the U.S. Senate for confirmation until charges against Ravnsborg are resolved.

A message left at Ravnsborg's office was not immediately returned Tuesday.

Ravnsborg is facing three misdemeanor charges and calls for his resignation after he struck and killed Joe Boever, who was walking on the side of Highway 14 near Highmore in September. Charges include distracted driving and driving on the shoulder of the road.

"In this case, relevant Army Reserve leaders will monitor the ongoing civilian proceedings and make further decisions at the appropriate time," said Army Reserve spokesman Lt. Col. Simon Blake.

Boever's body was found in a ditch the day after he was struck and killed. Ravnsborg told authorities during a 911 call that he believed he'd struck a deer. He has pleaded innocent and is due in court May 12.

-- Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports