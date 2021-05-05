Lawmakers to take

up topic of dicamba

Lawmakers will meet Thursday to review the state Plant Board's proposed rule for the use of dicamba this summer.

The administrative rules subcommittee of the Arkansas Legislative Council will meet at 1:30 p.m. The executive subcommittee of the Legislative Council will meet immediately after the rules subcommittee adjourns. Lawmakers' review of proposed rules by state boards and commissions is required before they can take effect.

The Plant Board voted 9-5 on Monday to extend in-crop dicamba's use by farmers through June 30. Farmers had a May 25 cutoff for the 2019 and 2020 growing seasons.

The board also voted to retain 1-mile buffers between crop-research stations and fields where dicamba is applied. Previous buffers for specialty, certified organic crops and cotton and soybean varieties not dicamba tolerant were reduced.

After the lawmakers' review, the new rule also must be published by the secretary of state's office.

-- Stephen Steed

Walmart now offers

shots for walk-ins

Walmart Inc. now offers covid-19 vaccinations to walk-in customers as well as those with appointments, the company said Tuesday.

Customers and employees can get immunized at more than 5,100 pharmacies and Walmart and Sam's Club stores in 49 states plus Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C.

Most vaccination providers still require appointments for the shots, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Earlier this year, limited supplies of the vaccine hampered the efforts of pharmacies and other health care providers nationwide to offer immunizations. Eligible groups eager to get vaccinated found it nearly impossible to schedule appointments.

Supplies are now more plentiful, however, and pharmacies and other health care providers offering the shots can by found by visiting http://vaccine.gov and entering a ZIP code in the search tool.

The Bentonville-based retailer also said it has started a national outreach campaign called Get Out the Vaccine. It aims to educate the public about the effectiveness of the vaccines and to reach those hesitant to get vaccinated.

-- Serenah McKay

State index up 0.08,

closes day at 617.67

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Tuesday at 617.67, up 0.08.

"The Nasdaq fell by almost 2% on Tuesday as investors sold off large growth stocks and moved into defensive parts of the market, with growing concerns over rising interest rates, stock valuations and sustainable economic growth," said Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James & Associates.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.