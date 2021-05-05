100 years ago

May 5, 1921

• That the claims and counter-claims of the Little Rock-Hot Springs Highway District and the Oliver Construction Company and Lund & Hill, engineers, may be settled by arbitration, rather than court action, was stated last night by E. O. Bagley, one of the commissioners of the district. In spite of the fact that two arbitrators, one selected by the district and one by the contractors, have failed to reach any agreement, Mr. Bagley said that they are now trying to select a third member of the board of arbitrators, and that the commissioners are now planning to aid them in the selection.

50 years ago

May 5, 1971

• Governor Bumpers said Tuesday that he viewed as "rather critical" the financial problems at the University of Arkansas Medical Center that have caused the Medical Center to cancel raises for most of its 1,300 employes in the next fiscal year. "I've been very upset about that," Mr. Bumpers told newsmen. He said he had understood during the recent legislative session that the appropriation for the Medical Center was sufficient to provide the raises and to fund other programs that were authorized.

25 years ago

May 5, 1996

CONWAY -- There is a toad shortage in Conway. And the Toadmaster is a '90s sort of frog. Those developments at the city's Toad Suck Daze festival had the annual fund-raising event jumping Saturday. The weekend festival in May has entertained Arkansas since 1981. The annual event draws thousands of people to eat cheesecake on a stick, attend craft displays and an antique car show -- and watch toads jump. Before Saturday's races, organizers were a little concerned, issuing a "toad alert" and buying for 25 cents any toads that kids could find.

10 years ago

May 5, 2011

• With stretches of the Mississippi River forecast to reach historic highs, cities and towns along its banks and tributaries in Arkansas are preparing for some of the worst flooding on record. Highway officials Wednesday took the unprecedented step of closing part of Interstate 40 where it crosses the White River near Des Arc because of water overflowing the roadway. The stretch of Interstate 40 from Little Rock to Memphis is one of the nation's most heavily traveled truck corridors. "It will [cause] a significant delay in the shipping of goods," Lane Kidd, president of the Arkansas Trucking Association, said of the flooded interstate.