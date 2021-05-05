Police: Woman accused of pulling out gun at Little Rock school pickup line

A woman is accused of pulling out a handgun in the carpool line at a Little Rock elementary school following an altercation, police said.

Officers responded to Meadowcliff Elementary located at 25 Sheraton Drive around 4:25 p.m. Tuesday for an aggravated assault, according to an incident report from Little Rock police.

A man told officers he was in the carpool lane with his father waiting to pick up his younger siblings, when a black Yukon with red rims cut in front of three vehicles in line, the report states.

The man said his father drove up to the vehicle “to see if the driver was OK,” when the driver, Sheniqua Mumphrey, 24, allegedly took out a handgun and began waving at them, police said. The woman allegedly pointed the gun at the men and said “Next time”, the men told police.

School officials asked officers to return to the school Wednesday and ban the woman from the school grounds, police said.