Prairie Grove disturbance call results in shooting

PRAIRIE GROVE -- A police officer was shot responding to a domestic disturbance call late Tuesday night.

Police said the call came to police at 8:32 p.m. about a disturbance at 313 W. Thurman. Police said Nicholas Colbert, 42, was taken into custody late Tuesday night.

Colbert was also injured in the incident. Police said he was taken to an area hospital. His condition, as well the officer's, was unknown late Tuesday.

Police said once the officer arrived on the scene, there was gunfire exchanged with the responding officer. Police said Colbert then went back in to the home and refused to come out. Police eventually were able to get Colbert to come out where he was taken into custody and transported to an area hospital.

Prairie Grove police have requested the Washington County Sheriff's Office investigate the incident.