PREP SOFTBALL: Griggs return huge asset for Farmington

FARMINGTON -- Carson Griggs admits her senior season at Farmington has come in hard and fast, like the pitches she throws inside the circle, or the rockets off her bat as the Lady Cardinals' leading hitter.

Griggs, like most athletes this spring, has relished this season perhaps more than any other in her career. The 2020 season was just a blip with just a handful of games before covid-19 ended the season before it hardly began.

"We didn't think it was really going to happen," recalled Griggs. "We went home for a week and we're like 'we'll be back.' Then schools closed for the rest of the year. It was weird and didn't hit super hard at first because we were confused about what was going on."

Farmington played just three games in 2020 before the plug was pulled as the pandemic rapidly spread across the country. But that was plenty enough for Lady Cardinals coach Randy Osnes to know Griggs, who had returned to Farmington schools from Providence Academy before her junior year of high school, was a special player.

Osnes has led the Farmington program for 25 years and has multiple state titles to his credit. The 2020 season might have produced another title with the addition of Griggs to an already loaded roster.

"Their family had always lived in Farmington, but she had gone to private school and played summer ball prior to her junior year," said Osnes. "With her and McKenzie Bogan, one starting and the other closing, it felt like a great opportunity to win a lot of games last year. But we only played three. I saw her potential, everybody did in those three games. She's just a great ballplayer and a great teammate."

This season Griggs has put up numbers most players can only dream about in leading the Lady Cardinals to the 4A-1 Conference championship and the conference tournament championship in a 4-0 win against Pea Ridge on Saturday in which she allowed just four hits to earn the win.

Farmington (23-2) will be the No. 1 seed from the conference in this week's 4A-North Regional tournament in Harrison and will take on Clarksville, the No. 4 seed from the 4A-4 Conference, at 10 a.m. Thursday in the first round.

Griggs posted a 16-1 record in the pitching circle during the regular season with a 2.240 earned run average and 134 strikeouts. And those gaudy numbers pale in comparison to her statistics as a hitter, where she batted .597 with 5 home runs, 37 RBIs, and an unworldly 1.060 slugging percentage, the highest in Northwest Arkansas.

"She puts in great effort on a daily basis not only in practice but on her own," said Osnes. "She spends an unbelievable amount of time in the indoor facility working on her hitting and pitching. She's one of those kids that's never satisfied with what she did yesterday. She wants to get better on a daily basis."

Griggs said she became serious about softball at the age of 12, setting her sights on earning a chance to play college softball. She will get that chance after signing with Colorado Christian University.

"I actually had a lot of different offers from schools in Texas, Oklahoma, and Missouri," she said. "I just knew I wanted to go farther away than that. I have a love for the mountains, so Utah, Montana, and Colorado were regions I focused on. I finally fell upon the school and it just kind of chose me. I emailed the coach and begged him to play. I could tell this was exactly where I wanted to be."

This season has also been special for Griggs as it has allowed her to play on a team full-time with her younger sister Kennedy, a starting freshman on the team.

"We played together a few times when she came in to play on a travel team, but this is the first time we've been on the same team for a full season," said Carson. "It's been fun and kind of nice to have someone who knows you really well on the field with you."

Griggs attended Farmington schools through the fifth grade before she transferred to Providence Academy. She admits that she wishes she'd been in the Farmington program several years earlier.

Osnes announced last fall that this would be his last as the Lady Cardinals coach. Griggs said she has relished the short time she's had with her coach.

"I definitely wish I would have come sooner," she said. "I told Coach Osnes that. I wish I would have gotten to hang out with him a few more years."