Retail site to have 2 eateries

White Hall is making room for two new national chain restaurants, Moe's Southwest Grill and Schlotzsky's.

Developer and businessman Umesh "U.E." Patel and his partner Shawn Patel plan to build an approximately 8,000-square-foot shopping center on Sheridan Road with room for the two restaurants.

The single-story shopping center will be sandwiched between the Dairy Queen, 7810 Sheridan Road, that Umesh Patel built in 2015 and still owns, and the Holiday Inn Express, 7800 Sheridan Road, that he built three years later and still owns.

Shawn Patel is eager to get started on this project in the near future and said, "We're trying to grow White Hall."

According to their preliminary plans, the center will have enough retail space for four individual shops.

Already, the Patels have signed deals with the two national restaurant chains, and the restaurants, located at opposite ends of the shopping center, are being built with drive-through windows.

There are plans for a postal-type business and there will be plenty of parking, said Shawn Patel.

The center's two entrance-exit ramps are located on Sheridan Road.

Currently, Umesh Patel said, architectural plans are being finalized and they hope to break ground in a few months.

Like other Umesh Patel-owned White Hall businesses, the new shopping center will be located on the western edge of town.

Across Interstate 530 on Sheridan Road, Umesh Patel is building a $10 million-plus TownePlace Suites by Marriott.

Noel Foster, White Hall mayor, said he and the entire City Council are happy with the announcement.

"As a city we do our best to make it easy to build and do business in White Hall. I have a great team that helps me on a daily basis," Foster said.

Joe Spadoni, White Hall Chamber of Commerce president, said he was thrilled with Patel's announcement and the new development.

"Many small towns are drying up but our town is on the upswing," said Spadoni. "This is exciting news for White Hall. It's a good indication of what's to come."