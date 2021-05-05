School chief's top aide is hired

The Watson Chapel district board acted on current Superintendent Jerry Guess' recommendation to hire Woodlawn Elementary School Principal LaDonna Spain as the first assistant superintendent under Andrew Curry during Monday's special meeting.

Guess said he recommended Spain based on a choice made by Curry, who joined an interview committee to identify his top assistant.

"There were some real good candidates that were up for the job," said Curry, currently assistant superintendent of the Ozark Mountain School District. "I had to take a look at everybody and we had to find the one we felt was the best fit for the job."

Curry and Spain will begin their roles July 1, a day after Guess steps down. Guess, whose resignation was accepted in January, has said he's unsure whether he will retire or pursue other opportunities.

"I think it's only fair that he be able to have input in choosing that [person]," Guess said of Curry's impact on the interview committee. "If he had waited until July 1 to do that, contracts would have been enforced and more than likely he'd have not been able to find anybody that would have been released from their contract."

Elementary principal is actually just one of Spain's titles. She also serves as the Woodlawn School District's coordinator for federal programs, district equity and English language learners, as well as its homeless liaison.

"I just know Watson Chapel is a vibrant and unique community and has a long, rich heritage and culture," Spain said. "I am excited about being able to help the students and stakeholders and the administration and anyone that's seeking a leadership position for support, in which they need to be able to be that administrator they need to be. I think that it's an opportunity to seriously provide opportunities for everyone in the district."

Spain said she has also handled federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funding, which was a task outgoing Assistant Superintendent Bill Tietz took on at Watson Chapel. Tietz has been named principal of Gandy Elementary School in the White Hall district.

Spain is a proponent of the Teacher Excellence Support System and has implemented a curriculum using what she calls strong instructional practices at Woodlawn.

"I'm very excited about bringing energy and enthusiasm and conviction to the district," she said. "I want to make sure the district succeeds. I want to see the children smiling at their success, and hopefully we can take the children and the staff and the stakeholders and see how we can help children aspire to be that which they want to be, in order to be successful in life."

Watson Chapel board members also interviewed a sole candidate, Laverne Tyler, for the vacant Zone 3 seat. Morgan Tillman resigned from the board April 12, less than a year after she was appointed to complete the term left behind by the late Ronnie Reynolds.

"Because it is a resignation, the board has the prerogative to appoint someone to the position," Guess said. "I expect they will do that at the board meeting next week."