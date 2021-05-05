Senior Activity and Wellness Center opens

SILOAM SPRINGS -- After closing its doors for more than a year, the Senior Activity and Wellness Center opened Monday.

The center will be offering limited services and will have safety measures in place, according to director Alejandra Torres. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The center has continued to serve curbside meals and meals on wheels since it closed in March 2020, but starting Monday dine in meals will also be available from 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Torres said. Reservations are required before 10 a.m. due to limited seating, she said. Curbside meals will still be served, but the pickup time will change to 11 to 11:30 a.m., Torres said.

On Monday, the center also started offering limited transportation to medical appointments and the grocery store, Torres said. Activities and amenities such as exercise machines, Wii bowling, dominoes and the library will also be available, but no group exercise classes will be held, she said.

Masks will be required for everyone, even for those who have been vaccinated, and social distancing of 6 feet will be enforced, Torres said. Other safety measures will include sanitizing of frequently touched surfaces, safety signs, and limiting the number of people that can sit at each table, she said. Couples tables will be implemented for people from the same household, she said.

For more information or to make a reservation, call (479) 524-5735.

