Sister sentenced for lie to officers

A Little Rock woman who was scheduled to be sentenced in January after pleading guilty to one count of making a false statement to federal law enforcement authorities was sentenced Tuesday to three years of probation.

Vereisha Ento, 30, pleaded guilty in February 2020 to the charge in an investigation in which she and another woman, Clarissa Beth, told federal marshals, who were searching for a fugitive wanted on sex trafficking charges, that they did not know where he was just before marshals found the man, Ricky Herron, hiding under a sofa in the women's living room, according to an affidavit in the case.

Ento, who is Herron's sister, was initially scheduled to be sentenced by U.S. District Judge Kristine G. Baker in January, but the sentencing hearing was postponed when, according to court records, Ento tested positive for drug use before the hearing. In addition to probation, Ento was ordered to perform 10 hours of community service and to enroll in substance abuse treatment.

According to an affidavit filed by a deputy with the U.S. Marshals Service, officers with the Eastern Arkansas Fugitive Task Force were asked by the Central District of California in November 2018 for assistance in locating Herron, who was believed to be in the area. After receiving information that Herron was at the Shadow Lake Apartments in Little Rock, agents reported going to the complex on Nov. 7, 2018, and spotting Herron's car, a black Hummer H2, that they were told had been there for several weeks.

While agents were watching the apartment that he was believed to be in, Ento left the apartment and exited the complex driving the Hummer H2 and was stopped by police a short distance away, the affidavit said.

Ento reportedly told agents that she had not seen her brother in months and gave permission for them to search the apartment. Once inside, agents talked to Clarissa Beth, who told them Herron was the father of her baby and that she had come to Arkansas to get away from the drama because he was wanted in California, the affidavit said.

Beth also told agents that she had not seen Herron in several months, the affidavit said. But, occupants in a neighboring apartment, when questioned by agents, told them that Herron had been staying at the complex for several weeks and was in the apartment right before agents knocked on the door, the affidavit said.

While questioning Beth further, the affidavit said, one of the agents spotted human hair sticking out from under a couch in the living room so he pulled on it to see if it was artificial or attached to a person. Herron was then discovered hiding beneath the couch, the affidavit said.

Both women were initially charged in a criminal complaint with providing false statements to federal law enforcement officers and concealing a person from arrest. In December 2018, a federal grand jury handed up a two-count indictment charging each with one count of making a false statement to a federal law enforcement officer, which carries a maximum term of five years in prison.

In April 2020, the indictment was dismissed against Beth, according to court records.

In asking for probation, Ento's attorney, Latrece Gray of the Federal Public Defenders Office in Little Rock, asked Baker to take into consideration the unique circumstances of the case and pointed out that it was a nonviolent offense with no victims.

"Simply, Ms. Ento was untruthful about the whereabouts of her brother," Gray said. "That doesn't excuse what she did, but it is her brother."

Assistant U.S. Attorney Chris Givens said the government's position was that probation would be an appropriate sentence, but he pointed out that during pretrial release, Ento had tested positive for marijuana use. Givens asked that drug testing be a part of her probation terms.

"I think one of the reasons why we gave her so much rope on pretrial was that we did not anticipate a prison sentence for the offense she committed, and I didn't want her to have to serve prison time for a pretrial violation," Givens said. "Just because she's sentenced now, that doesn't erase her performance during pretrial, so the rope is as short as it can be."