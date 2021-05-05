State police investigate death of Helena-West Helena woman

Special agents of the state police Criminal Investigation Division are investigating the death of a 73-year-old Helena-West Helena woman, state police said Wednesday.

Local police found the body of Genoria Mosby outside her home at 121 S. 5th St. early Wednesday morning, according to a news release from state police.

Helena-West Helena police officers were sent into the neighborhood at 8:55 p.m. Tuesday after being notified of gunfire in the area, the release stated. Officers didn’t discover anything at the time, state police said.

Mosby was found after sunrise Wednesday and there was evidence to believe she had been struck by gunfire, according to the release.

The body has been sent to the state Crime Lab, where a cause of death will be determined.

The investigation is ongoing.