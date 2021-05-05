State sports brief

TRACK AND FIELD

SEC honors for UA 2

FAYETTEVILLE — University of Arkansas track and field athletes Krissy Gear and Phillip Lemonious each received SEC honors on Tuesday.

Gear, a junior, was named SEC runner of the week following her winning performance of 4:09.00 in the Invitational 1,500 meters at Fresno State’s West Coast Relays. Gear’s time ranks No. 9 on the all-time American collegian list, and this outdoor season leads the SEC and ranks second nationally. Lemonious was named SEC freshman of the week after running 13.62 seconds in the 110-meter hurdles last Saturday at the LSU Invitational. It’s the top mark by a SEC freshman this season.

BASEBALL

ASU loses to Mississippi

Arkansas State University (14-23) had 16 hits, but they weren’t enough as No. 11 Mississippi (32-12) beat the Red Wolves 15-12 on Tuesday night at Swayze Field in Oxford, Miss.

The Red Wolves trailed 11-2 entering the sixth inning, but scored eight runs to cut the lead to 11-10. But the Rebels rallied for two runs in the bottom of the sixth to extend their lead to 13-10 and added two more runs in the seventh.

Liam Hicks led the Red Wolves, going 4 for 6 with a home run, 2 doubles and 3 RBI.

