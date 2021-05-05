Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus The Article Core Values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Super Quiz: American Folklore

Today at 1:52 a.m.

  1. Washington Irving popularized this Italian explorer who "found" a "New World."

  2. The traditional site of the landing of the Mayflower Pilgrims.

  3. One account quoted him as saying, "Give me liberty, or give me death!"

  4. This frontiersman became known as "King of the Wild Frontier."

  5. She is widely credited with making the first U.S. flag.

  6. This railroad worker was a "steel-driving man."

  7. This nickname was given to a woman said to have carried water to men on the battlefield.

  8. Name given to a folkloric ape-like creature of the Pacific Northwest region.

  9. As a Titanic survivor, Margaret Brown was posthumously given this nickname.

ANSWERS:

  1. Christopher Columbus

  2. Plymouth Rock

  3. Patrick Henry

  4. Davy Crockett

  5. Betsy Ross

  6. John Henry

  7. Molly Pitcher

  8. Bigfoot (sasquatch)

  9. "The Unsinkable Molly Brown"

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT