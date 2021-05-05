UA soccer looking to advance to Elite Eight

The University of Arkansas women’s soccer team has a chance to break new ground this evening in Cary, N.C.

The sixth-seeded Razorbacks take on 11th-seeded Santa Clara with a spot in the NCAA Tournament’s Elite Eight on the line at 8 p.m. Central at WakeMed Field.

Arkansas (12-3) is making its second Sweet 16 school history with a chance at the first Elite Eight ever. The players know what’s at stake, Coach Colby Hale said.

“This is a big moment and I think our team will be ready to take advantage of it,” Hale said. “We told them they will have to do things they’ve never done before.

“We’ve gotta go through a really good program to do it, but I think the team is excited for this opportunity.” The only other time Arkansas reached the Sweet 16 was in 2013 when it lost to Duke in penalty kicks.

The Razorbacks are making their fifth consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances and seventh in eight seasons under Hale.

They also have a player who was recognized as one of the best in the country on Tuesday. Forward Anna Podojil was named a semifinalist for the Hermann Trophy given to the top male and female collegiate soccer players in the country. The United Soccer Coaches third-team All-American in 2019 and two-time All-SEC selection is one of 15 players on the list. Three finalists will be named on May 12.

She leads the team with 24 points, which ranks second in the SEC. In addition, her 10 assists are tied for fifth nationally. The sophomore from Cincinnati said it’s special to be included on such an exclusive list.

“Honestly, it’s just incredible,” Podojil said. “I’m super honored and humbled to be on that list with some of the best players in the country for women’s soccer.” But she and the team are focused on finding a way to pick up the win and make their mark in the program’s history.

“It’s a huge motivating factor and we’re hungry,” Podojil said. “I think everyone is just going to leave it all out on the field to make the Elite Eight.

“It’s just cool that me, personally, and other girls have made such a huge impact on this program.The upperclassmen are going to leave a great legacy here. All our hard work in this covid year, it would feel incredible to have that pay off with a win.” Arkansas defeated Utah Valley 3-1 on Saturday to advance to the Sweet 16. Parker Goins had two goals and Podojil assisted on one of those goals as the Razorbacks never trailed. Santa Clara defeated Ohio State 4-1. The Broncos (8-1) won the West Coast Conference championship.

Hale said the Razorbacks have a challenge in front of them. They will need to be better with scoring chances against the Broncos than it was in the opener, he said.

“Santa Clara is one of the best attacking teams in the country,” Hale said. “I think it will be a really good game for the neutral observer and I think our players are pumped. I’m pumped it’s gonna be two different styles.” ‘Once we get the ball into goal-scoring position, we need to be a little more composed.”

Today’s game

NO. 6 ARKANSAS VS. NO. 11 SANTA CLARA

WHAT NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 WHEN 8 p.m. Central WHERE WakeMed Field, Cary, N.C.

RECORDS Arkansas 12-3; Santa Clara 8-1 TV None INTERNET arkansasrazorbacks.com, ncaa.com

