UAPB gunfire suspect posts bond, is released

A man charged with first-degree battery in a Thursday night altercation at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff has been released on $10,000 secured bond.

A Jefferson County District Court judge found probable cause for Kendrin Hicks, 18, who is accused of shooting Jamari Watson in the chest, left side of his rib and left hand. A woman, Brionna Kinny, was stabbed on the left side of her head, left arm and nose following a fight with another woman, according to a police affidavit. Police have not indicated a motive behind the altercation.

Hicks reportedly told police at Jefferson Regional Medical Center he had shot himself. He was booked into the Dub Brassell Detention Center on Friday afternoon and released Monday afternoon.

The victims' conditions as of Tuesday were not known, according to a UAPB spokesman. Chancellor Laurence B. Alexander said in a news release Friday the victims -- who were not named at the time -- remained in serious but stable condition.

According to an affidavit from Detective Corey Wilfong, a Pine Bluff policeman assisted UAPB officers and located "several spent shell casings" around a black 2017 Dodge Charger in a parking lot at 1200 N. University Drive. Three casings were found around the vehicle, one was located on the trunk of the Charger and another was found in the street just north of the Charger.

The Pine Bluff officer reportedly looked through an open driver's side window and noticed a semi-automatic Canik handgun sitting in the driver's seat, along with "several small drops" of what appeared to be blood on the rear door and frame of the driver's-side rear door, Wilfong wrote. The officer reportedly located drops of blood from the Charger to the campus post office north of the vehicle, where another casing was found.

Hicks was reportedly identified in some Instagram pictures.

Hicks alleged Kinny and another woman began fighting on campus and told officers he took off running once he saw guns. Hicks allegedly told police he ran toward a black Dodge Charger and was shot in the left shoulder, and then stated he ran away from campus.

When Wilfong asked whether Hicks had a gun, Hicks reportedly said at first he had one but didn't shoot it. The person who shot him dropped the firearm, Hicks allegedly said.

Asked whether he shot his gun, Hicks reportedly said: "Wait, yes, but it didn't fire. It jammed." He then told police he picked up the dropped gun and shot it.

Hicks then told police he was with the woman who allegedly fought Kinny and the woman's boyfriend.