UAPB releases plans for graduation

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff will host its 163rd graduation ceremony at 9 a.m. Saturday at Simmons Bank Field with a limited audience. The ceremony will be livestreamed via YouTube and Facebook.

Michael Eric Dyson, a globally renowned scholar of race, religion and contemporary culture, will be the commencement speaker, according to a news release.

The processional will begin at 8:45 a.m. Spring 2021 graduates will participate alongside 2020 graduates from both fall and spring, whose commencement exercises were virtual in December.

Commencement will include the commissioning of five U.S. Army officers, and several graduates will be awarded the Chancellor's Medallion, an honor bestowed upon graduates with the highest cumulative grade point average from the university's five academic schools of study.

To mitigate covid-19, UAPB will follow guidance from the Arkansas Department of Health, which states that any graduate, faculty, staff or guest who tests positive for covid-19 or has been notified within the seven-day window before the commencement rehearsal and/or commencement cannot attend the commencement rehearsal or exercises.

This is a ticketed event, and graduates who confirmed their attendance will receive their tickets during cap and gown pickup. Seats will be grouped in sets of eight, and guests are encouraged to sit with groups for their graduates. Seats are available on a first come/first serve basis. While guests may see many empty seats as a result of the required physical spacing, guests should not sit in restricted areas. The stadium will open to guests approximately 60 minutes prior to the start of the commencement exercises, and the clear bag policy will also be enforced.

INCLEMENT WEATHER PLAN

In the event of a forecast of inclement weather, a change of venue will be announced Thursday. For inclement weather, commencement plans include two ceremonies -- 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. Students in the School of Agriculture, Fisheries and Human Sciences, the School of Business and Management, the School of Education, and University College should attend the 10 a.m. ceremony. Students graduating from the School of Arts and Sciences should attend the 3 p.m. ceremony. Doors will open approximately 90 minutes before the start of each ceremony.

THE SPEAKER

Dyson, the graduation speaker, is one of America's premier intellectuals and author of more than 20 books, including seven New York Times bestsellers, according to a news release.

A contributing opinion writer for The New York Times and political analyst for MSNBC, Dyson is a recipient of two NAACP Image Awards for "Why I Love Black Women" and "Is Bill Cosby Right," an American Book Award for "Come Hell or High Water: Hurricane Katrina and the Color of Disaster" and the 2020 Langston Hughes Festival Medallion.

His latest book is "Long Time Coming: Reckoning with Race in America." Dyson is the Centennial Chair and University Distinguished Professor of African American and Diaspora Studies in the College of Arts & Science and University Distinguished Professor of Ethics and Society in the Divinity School at Vanderbilt University.

Dyson received his doctoral degree in religion from Princeton University and is also an ordained Baptist minister. Former President Barack Obama has noted, "Everybody who speaks after Michael Eric Dyson pales in comparison."

More information on commencement attendance and covid-19 protocols is available at UAPB.edu/commencement.aspx or by contacting the UAPB Registrar, Jeanese Outlaw, at (870) 575-8491 or outlawj@uapb.edu.