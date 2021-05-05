Willing Workers updated on online banking

Willing Workers of White Hall’s Extension Homemakers Club met April 27 at the pavilion at White Hall Museum.

President Sarah Payton welcomed everyone and asked Kathy Wilson to read the Thought of the Month “Be organized, proactive and aware to protect yourself, family and friends from financial abuse.” Jim Wilson read the Handy Hint “Never provide personal information, including your Social Security number, account numbers or other financial information to anyone over the phone unless you initiated the call.” Elizabeth Wall presented the program on online banking. She went over the benefits of online banking, the basics for beginners, how to set up an account, the different kinds of transactions that are made online, and safety tips, according to a news release.

She said one can complete all transactions without going inside a bank, it is convenient and one can do it anytime.

“Always be careful with your account, have security questions and strong passwords. Monitor your accounts and don’t share personal financial information. Banks can categorize your income and expense for you for easy record keeping, and you can check your statement at any time,” according to the release.

Payton reported that she, Kathy Wilson, Marnette Reed and Jo Ann Carr went on the club outing to the craft show at The Village at Star City and enjoyed the day. She also reported that she, Reed and Carr attended the state spring educational meeting recently at North Little Rock and that the state meeting would be in North Little Rock in June. Registration is $90 for the meeting.

Committee Reports: Ellen Bauer, leadership development leader, announced that there were some events going on at the library during the week, and she would get information to the club on those.

Kathy Wilson, community service leader, reported 20 bottles of cooking oil were collected for the White Hall Food Pantry. The item for May will be canned meat. Also, dolls and caps for the Arkansas Children’s Hospital will be delivered in May.

Dee Kindricks, educational/historical leader, reported that she had delivered some items to the nursing home recently. She said the water park will be opening this summer, and founder’s day would be held in October. She is going to set a date to do a craft workshop soon.

During the business meeting, members went over the club bylaws and discussed new officers for the next two years. The next meeting will be at the White Hall Museum on May 25 at 6:30 p.m. Carr, Jim Wilson, Bauer and Kindricks will be hosts. The program will be on gardening and presented by Kindricks.

If anyone is interested in learning more about extension homemakers, they can call any member or contact Mary Ann Kizer, family and consumer sciences agent at the Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Service, at (870) 534-1033 or mkizer@uaex.edu.