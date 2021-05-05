BASEBALL

Reds reliever suspended

Cincinnati Reds reliever Amir Garrett was suspended for seven games by Major League Baseball on Tuesday for his role in a benches-clearing incident last weekend. Garrett was penalized for inciting the events in the top of the eighth inning on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs. Garrett appealed the discipline, which included a fine. No suspension will be served until the appeals process is complete. A right-hander who turned 29 on Monday, Garrett struck out Anthony Rizzo with one out in the eighth with the Reds trailing by a run and celebrated by punching himself in the chest several times. Garrett appeared to yell something in Rizzo’s direction, and Chicago’s Javier Baez yelled at Garrett from the dugout. Garrett took a few steps in that direction, prompting both benches and bullpens to empty. Baez also was fined.

Soto back from IL

The Washington Nationals reinstated outfielder Juan Soto from the 10-day injured list on Tuesday, but last year’s National League batting champion will be limited to pinch-hitting duty for now. Washington also reinstated right-handed reliever Will Harris from the IL, optioned right-hander Kyle Mc-Gowin to Class AAA Rochester and designated utilityman Her-nan Perez for assignment ahead of Tuesday’s opener of a three-game series against NL East rival Atlanta. Soto has missed 10 games with a strained left shoulder. Manager Dave Martinez said the injury no longer bothers Soto while hitting, but he is not yet ready to play the outfield.

Several Cubs hurting

The Chicago Cubs placed former National League Cy Young Award winner Jake Arrieta on the 10-day injured list on Tuesday because of an abrasion on his right thumb. The Cubs also placed second baseman Nico Hoerner (strained left forearm) and reliever Dan Winkler (right triceps tendinitis) on the IL, recalled left-handed pitcher Kyle Ryan and right-handed pitcher Keegan Thompson and selected infielder Ildemaro Vargas from Class AAA Iowa. Arrieta, in his second stint with the Cubs after signing as a free agent in the offseason, lasted a season-low 3 1/3 innings in a loss Friday at Cincinnati. Manager David Ross said the Cubs decided to skip Arrieta’s turn in the rotation after he threw a bullpen session on Monday. Adbert Alzolay will start in his place against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday. Hoerner was hurt in a collision in short center field with outfielder Ian Happ during Sunday’s loss at Cincinnati. Hoerner kneed his teammate in the head and kicked his ribs in what he described as “probably the scariest play I’ve been a part of.” Happ, who was taken from the field on a cart, suffered bruised ribs in the collision. Ross said he was improving though was still “super sore” and considered day to day. He added that tests showed Happ did not suffer a concussion.

HORSE RACING

Derby fav to skip Preakness

Kentucky Derby favorite and fourth-place finisher Essential Quality will not run in the May 15 Preakness Stakes, but Derby champion Medina Spirit will face a challenge from talented stablemate Concert Tour as he tries to win the second leg of the Triple Crown. Trainer Brad Cox told Sirius XM Radio that Essential Quality, who went into the Derby undefeated, will rest and could point for the Belmont Stakes. He said Derby runner-up Mandaloun is still in consideration for the Preakness as is Caddo River, who scratched from the Derby field because of an infection. Meanwhile, Medina Spirit’s trainer, Bob Baffert, said Concert Tour will provide a fresh challenge to the Derby champion at Pimlico Race Course. Once thought to be a top contender for the Derby, Concert Tour finished third with a flat performance in the Arkansas Derby. So Baffert opted to skip the first leg of the Triple Crown in favor of more training. He was pleased enough with Concert Tour’s 5-furlong workout at Churchill Downs on Sunday morning that he and owners Gary and Mary West agreed on a Preakness run.

GOLF

Korn Ferry purses to increase

Players trying to reach the PGA Tour soon will be competing for more money to help them along the way. The Korn Ferry Four, the circuit right below the PGA Tour, informed players on Tuesday that prize money will be a minimum of $1 million for tournaments starting in 2023. Minimum purses now are at $600,000, with $108,000 going to the winner. First place would be worth at least $180,000 starting in 2023. The tour said the PGA Tour board approved the purse increases in March 2020 and they were supposed to start this year. That was delayed because of the covid-19 pandemic, which led to two seasons (2020 and 2021) counting as one, and because of expenses related to testing and a safety plan. Minimum purses will increase next year to $750,000 and then to $1 million in 2023. The final regular-season event will go from $750,000 to $850,000 next year and then to $1.25 million in 2023, while the three Korn Ferry Tour Finals events that decide PGA Tour cards will go from $1 million this year to $1.5 million in 2023.

BASKETBALL

Wagner to enter NBA Draft

Franz Wagner is entering the NBA Draft. The Michigan sophomore made the announcement Tuesday. Wagner averaged 12 points, 6-plus rebounds and 2 assists over two seasons. The 6-9, 220-pound Wagner was a second-team All-Big Ten player. The German native helped Michigan win a Big Ten title and reach a regional final in the NCAA Tournament. His brother, Moritz, plays for the Orlando Magic and is also a former Wolverine. Michigan awaits freshman center Hunter Dickinson’s decision to stay for his sophomore season or go into the NBA Draft, which is July 29. The Wolverines are losing Isaiah Livers, Mike Smith, Chaundee Brown and Austin Davis from this year’s team. Eli Brooks is returning, taking advantage of an extra year of eligibility the NCAA is allowing due to the pandemic.

FOOTBALL

Ravens sign Villanueva

The Baltimore Ravens have signed two-time Pro Bowl tackle Alejandro Villanueva to a two-year deal. The long-time starter for the division-rival Steelers, Villanueva was not re-signed by Pittsburgh. A graduate of West Point, Villanueva spent six seasons with the Steelers, playing in 96 games with 90 starts. He has the second-longest active streak among NFL tackles with 96 consecutive games players and has started every game over the past five seasons. Before he signed with Philadelphia as an undrafted free agent in 2014 and then wound up on the Steelers’ practice squad, Villanueva spent 2010-13 as an active member of the Army, serving three tours of duty in Afghanistan. He was promoted to the rank of captain in April 2014. Among the numerous honors for his military service Villanueva has received the Bronze Star Medal of Valor.

TENNIS

Strycova, 35, retires

Barbora Strycova, a former top-ranked doubles player and Wimbledon singles semifinalist, announced her retirement on Tuesday. The 35-year-old Czech player previously announced her pregnancy. She is due in September and doesn’t plan to return after giving birth. Strycova won two WTA singles titles and 31 in doubles. She was at her best at Wimbledon in 2019, when she won the women’s doubles with Hsieh Su-wei to become No. 1 and reached the singles semifinals, losing to Serena Williams. Her career-high in singles was No. 16.

Sports