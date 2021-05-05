Ynoa's slam, pitching power Braves by Nationals

WASHINGTON -- Huascar Ynoa hit a grand slam and pitched seven stress-free innings in a dominant two-way performance, leading the Atlanta Braves to a 6-1 victory over the Washington Nationals on Tuesday night.

Ynoa blasted a fastball from Tanner Rainey 427 feet to center field in the sixth inning, extending his left arm on the follow-through like a polished slugger. It was the first grand slam by a major league pitcher since Cincinnati's Anthony DeSclafani on June 23, 2018.

Truth be told, I've put a lot of work into my hitting," Ynoa said through a translator. "I don't go into any of these at-bats trying to hit a home run.

"All I'm trying to do is really get a hit and get on base, and let the actual hitters do most of the damage."

Perhaps it wasn't a shock: Ynoa homered in his last start and was 4 for 5 at the plate in his previous two outings. He is hitting .385 (5 for 13) this season.

Ronald Acuna Jr. also homered for the Braves, taking a slow dance around the bases to break a scoreless tie in the fifth. He hit the ball hard every time he swung the bat against Nationals starter Joe Ross (2-2), lining a single on the right-hander's first pitch and getting robbed by center fielder Victor Robles on a deep drive in the third. He scorched a foul ball to left before he took Ross deep.

Atlanta stopped a four-game skid while ending Washington's four-game winning streak, which had bumped the Nationals into first place in the underachieving NL East.

Ynoa (3-1), who came in with the lowest ERA among Atlanta starters, allowed an unearned run in the seventh and four hits total, having little trouble against a Washington lineup that's still missing Juan Soto and hasn't gotten much out of free-agent signees Josh Bell and Kyle Schwarber.

Ross worked 5 1/3 innings, allowing 2 runs on 5 hits with 2 walks and 3 strikeouts. He left with two men on and Rainey gave up William Contreras' run-scoring single. Rainey walked Pache before he grooved the 0-1 fastball to Ynoa, who didn't miss it.

MARLINS 9, DIAMONDBACKS 3 NL RBI leader Jesus Aguilar delivered a tiebreaking single in a six-run eighth against Kevin Ginkel (0-1) following Miguel Rojas' double, Corey Dickerson followed with an infield single, and catcher Stephen Vogt's throwing error allowed Aguilar to score all the way from first. Lewis Brinson added a three-run homer off Alex Young. Richard Bleier (2-0) came out of the bullpen and struck out Josh Rojas, Wyatt Mathisen and Pavin Smith after Arizona tied the score in the top of the eighth.

ROCKIES 12, GIANTS 4 Brandon Belt hit a go-ahead single and a grand slam in a 10-run first inning of a doubleheader opener. Belt connected for his home run on the sixth pitch after Jhoulys Chacín relieved starter German Marquez, a 452-foot drive for his third career slam. Buster Posey went deep four pitches later. Márquez (1-3) allowed eight runs and six hits in two-third of an inning.

CUBS 7, DODGERS 1 Clayton Kershaw (4-3) gave up four runs and four hits in one inning in the shortest start of his career -- exactly 11 years after he went just 1 1/3 innings against Milwaukee. Anthony Rizzo had an RBI single off the three-time NL Cy Young Award winner and David Bote a three-run double. Kyle Hendricks allowed seven hits over seven innings in his sixth career complete game. The Dodgers lost for the seventh time in nine games.

PHILLIES 6, BREWERS 5 Andrew McCutchen hit a pair of solo homers and Brad Miller slammed a three-run shot to back Aaron Nola, helping Philadelphia beat Milwaukee. Nola (3-1) struck out 10 and allowed one run in six gritty innings as the Phillies held on to earn consecutive wins for the first time since they started the season 4-0. Phillies reliever Enyel De Los Santos, called up from the minors earlier in the day, came out of the bullpen to pitch the seventh but was denied entry by umpires because he didn't appear on their lineup card. Sam Coonrod got five outs for his second save. Brewers starter Eric Lauer (1-1) gave up 6 runs -- 2 earned -- and 8 hits in 6 innings, striking out 7.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

YANKEES 7, ASTROS 3 Boos and bad words streamed loudly from the seats in the Houston Astros' return to Yankee Stadium, and New York got a homer and four hits from Giancarlo Stanton to sate those spiteful fans with the victory. In Houston's first visit to the Bronx since their sign-stealing scam was exposed, an error by Astros third baseman Alex Bregman in the sixth inning let New York blow the game open.