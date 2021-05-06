2021 Mother’s Day brunch options in, around Little Rock

There are endless ways to show appreciation for the mothers and mother figures in our lives, but one of the most classic — and delicious — ways is with a celebratory brunch. Here are some of the restaurants in and around Little Rock cooking up something special on Sunday.

Cache, 425 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock.

This downtown restaurant is offering a special Mother’s Day brunch menu, and as of Wednesday, some reservations were still available. The restaurant is also offering Mother’s Day baskets containing muffins, scones and a bottle of champagne for pickup.

The Grind Coffee Bistro, 11525 Cantrell Road #407, Little Rock.

For $25, The Grind is offering a multi-course brunch at several intervals from 11 a.m. to 5:15 p.m., plus bottomless mimosas and a complimentary photo from a professional. Tickets are required.

Fassler Hall, 311 E. Capitol Ave., Little Rock.

Fassler Hall is offering something a bit different Sunday with a four-course dinner with beer for $50. Doors open at 6 p.m. and dinner begins at 6:30 p.m., but ticket sales will end Friday evening when the restaurant closes. They can be purchased at the restaurant or by emailing sommer@fasslerhall.com.

La Terraza Rum & Lounge, 3000 Kavanaugh Blvd., Little Rock.

This Hillcrest favorite is offering a special Mother’s Day menu filled with Venezuelan and Spanish dishes from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.

Cypress Social, 7103 Cock of the Walk Lane, North Little Rock.

Cypress Social will serve a brunch buffet 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday. It is $38 for adults and $15 for kids 12 and younger. “Highly encouraged” reservations can be made at (501) 916-2670.

Arthur’s and Oceans at Arthur’s, 16100 Chenal Parkway, Little Rock.

The sister restaurants will offer a brunch buffet, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. It’s $60 for adults, $25 for children 5-12. Call (501) 821-1838 or (501) 821-1828 for reservations.

Allsopp & Chapple, 311 Main St., Little Rock,

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Allsopp & Chapple will offer a multi-course brunch plus complimentary mimosas. Seats are $69 per person, and reservations can be made at (501) 902-4911.