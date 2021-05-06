April deportations from U.S. set record low

WASHINGTON -- The number of deportations carried out by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in April fell to the lowest monthly level on record, a drop that comes as illegal border crossings remain at a 20-year high, according to the latest data obtained by The Washington Post.

The agency deported 2,962 migrants in April, according to preliminary data. The April total marked a 20% decline from March, when the agency deported 3,716 people.

President Joe Biden and the Department of Homeland Security have issued new rules for Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers, who were afforded wide latitude under the Trump administration to make arrests and were encouraged to boost deportations.

Biden has resisted calls from activists and some lawmakers to abolish Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and his top Department of Homeland Security officials say they will focus on criminals who pose public-safety or national security threats. In private, Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials say their work is being essentially abolished through restrictions on their ability to make arrests and deportations.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the April deportation figures, which have not been published by the agency.

Since Biden changed the agency's priorities and ordered a 100-day deportation moratorium, interior arrests by officers have plunged by more than half, records show. A federal judge blocked the 100-day moratorium in February, and the Republican governors of several states are suing the Biden administration to force a reversal of his directives.

The latest federal data shows that the agency has recorded about 37,000 deportations during the past seven months, putting it on pace for fewer than 55,000 deportations for the 2021 fiscal year. It would be the first time that figure has fallen below 100,000.

Deportations peaked at more than 400,000 in 2013 and averaged about 240,000 during President Donald Trump's first three years in office.

An estimated 11 million migrants live in the United States without legal status, including 1.2 million who have been ordered to leave the country by judges, according to Immigration and Customs Enforcement statistics.

The influx of migrants crossing the border includes soaring numbers of people traveling as part of family groups. Under Biden, Immigration and Customs Enforcement has converted its two largest family detention facilities into rapid-processing hubs for migrants with children. The facilities seek to process families within 72 hours for release, issuing court appointments allowing parents to make claims for asylum or other protections under U.S. law.

Confronted with a stream of unaccompanied children crossing the border from Mexico, the U.S. government has awarded shelter-construction and management contracts to private companies that critics say may not be equipped to adequately care for the minors.

The new shelters are needed as the government finds itself with more than 22,000 children in government custody and insufficient workers to help release them to family members.

In its haste to provide new facilities, the Department of Health and Human Services has awarded the largest contracts -- worth more than $2 billion -- to two companies and a nonprofit without a bidding process and has exempted providers from the staffing requirements that state-licensed child facilities must meet, according to spending records.

Two of the new facilities have been shuttered in the past few weeks. HHS did not explain why they were closed so suddenly, but it said in a statement that they were only for temporary use and that children had been sent to different temporary sites or were reunited with their families.

Children told attorneys who visited some sites that they had not met with case managers tasked with reuniting them with family members. HHS has refused all access to news media once children are taken to facilities, citing the pandemic and privacy restrictions.

"When we are spending hundreds of millions of dollars, the government has to ensure that the services are being provided and that we are meeting the needs of the children," said Scott Amey, general counsel at the Project on Government Oversight, a private watchdog group.

In a statement, HHS said the new child-migrant centers are "consistent with best practices/standards in emergency response or other humanitarian situations." It said that in addition to building new shelters, it also has taken "aggressive actions" to speed up the children's release, such as by putting them on flights to be with their families.

Information for this article was contributed by Nick Miroff and Maria Sacchetti of The Washington Post and by Adriana Gomez Licon of The Associated Press.