The Arkansas Court of Appeals released opinions Wednesday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the Internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF MAY 5, 2021

CHIEF JUDGE BRANDON J. HARRISON

CV-20-716. Kristin Taylor v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Children, from Garland County Circuit Court. Affirmed; motion to withdraw granted. Abramson and Gruber, JJ., agree.

JUDGE RITA W. GRUBER

CR-20-103. Melissa Joyner v. State of Arkansas, from Hot Spring County Circuit Court. Affirmed; motion to withdraw granted. Harrison, C.J., and Abramson, J., agree.

CR-20-570. Tiffany Harris v. State of Arkansas, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Fourth Division. Affirmed. Harrison, C.J., and Abramson, J., agree.

JUDGE RAYMOND R. ABRAMSON

CR-19-823. Noah Stephen McDaniel v. State of Arkansas, from Madison County Circuit Court. Rebriefing ordered; motion denied. Harrison, C.J., and Gruber, J., agree.

CR-20-406. Gregory McCree v. State of Arkansas, from Drew County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Harrison, C.J., and Gruber, J., agree.

JUDGE ROBERT J. GLADWIN

CR-20-431. Octavia Lasha Johnson v. State of Arkansas, from Faulkner County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Barrett and Hixson, JJ., agree.

CV-20-633. Tiffany Nicole Robinson v. Arkansas Department of Humans Services and Minor Children, from Crawford County Circuit Court. Affirmed; motion to withdraw granted. Barrett and Hixson, JJ., agree.

JUDGE BART F. VIRDEN

CR-20-450. Christian Heverly v. State of Arkansas, from Garland County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Murphy and Brown, JJ., agree.

JUDGE MARK KLAPPENBACH

CR-20-57. Robert Dean Ball v. State of Arkansas, from Crawford County Circuit Court. Reversed. Whiteaker and Vaught, JJ., agree.

CR-20-486. Larry David Davis v. State of Arkansas, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Seventh Division. Affirmed. Whiteaker and Vaught, JJ., agree.

CV-20-368. Emily Armstrong v. Martel Draper, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Fifteenth Division. Affirmed. Gladwin, Barrett, and Whiteaker, JJ., agree. Vaught and Hixson, JJ., dissent.

E-20-325. Douglas Van Venrooij v. Director, Division of Workforce Services, from the Arkansas Board of Review. Reversed and remanded. Whiteaker and Vaught, JJ., agree.

JUDGE PHILLIP T. WHITEAKER

CR-20-131. Ronald Huggins v. State of Arkansas, from the Hot Spring County Circuit Court. Affirmed; motion to withdraw granted. Klappenbach and Vaught, JJ., agree.

CR-20-730. Fred William English v. State of Arkansas, from Craighead County Circuit Court, Eastern District. Affirmed. Klappenbach and Vaught, JJ., agree.

JUDGE KENNETH S. HIXSON

CR-20-99. Malvin Bynum v. State of Arkansas, from Faulkner County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Gladwin and Barrett, JJ., agree.

CR-20-485. Ladarius Burnette v. State of Arkansas, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, First Division. Affirmed. Gladwin and Barrett, JJ., agree.

JUDGE MIKE MURPHY

CR-20-722. Tyrique K. Skinner v. State of Arkansas, from Craighead County Circuit Court, Western District. Affirmed. Virden and Brown, JJ., agree.

JUDGE WAYMOND M. BROWN

CR-19-923. William Sterling Cook v. State of Arkansas, from Poinsett County Circuit Court. Affirmed; motion to withdraw granted. Virden and Murphy, JJ., agree.

CR-20-571. Marques Johnson v. State of Arkansas, from Craighead County Circuit Court, Western District. Affirmed. Virden and Murphy, JJ., agree.

CV-20-289. Carolyn Johnson, Willie Milton, Diamond Milton, Lennox Milton, and Fabien Burnett v. Misty Sanders and Charles Lee Sanders, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Ninth Division. Affirmed. Virden, Gladwin, and Whiteaker, JJ., agree. Hixson, J., concurs. Harrison, C.J., dissents.

JUDGE LARRY D. VAUGHT

CR-20-455. Mark Morgan v. State of Arkansas, from Benton County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Klappenbach and Whiteaker, JJ., agree.

CR-20-614. Anthony Philips v. State of Arkansas, from Nevada County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Klappenbach and Whiteaker, JJ., agree.

JUDGE STEPHANIE POTTER BARRETT

CR-20-726. Michelle Welch v. State of Arkansas, from Craighead County Circuit Court, Western District. Affirmed. Gladwin and Hixson, JJ., agree.

E-20-278. Carly Bright v. Director, Division of Workforce Services; and Catfish Hole Fayetteville, Inc., from the Arkansas Board of Review. Affirmed. Gladwin and Hixson, JJ., agree.