Benefits With Friends: Trucks, treats boost League projects

The Junior League of Northwest Arkansas' annual Touch-a-Truck is set for May 15 at Pinnacle Hills Promenade in Rogers. The outdoor event gives kids the opportunity to climb in and on construction equipment, emergency vehicles, monster trucks, motorcycles, boats and numerous other vehicles they may have only seen in photos or from afar.

Organizers say: "There will also be special appearances and activities including mascots, costumed characters, fingernail painters, face painters, and building projects, just to name a few.

"With more than 4,000 in attendance each year, the Junior League's Touch-a-Truck raises more than $15,000 for the league's mission. Proceeds assist the league with its mission of promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women, and improving communities through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers."

The group has set aside a "quiet hour" from 9-10 a.m. before general admission for children with sensory needs.

The league's service projects include That's My Bag for more than 350 children in Benton, Madison and Washington counties each year. The program provides a backpack with clothes, socks, undergarments, books, personal hygiene items, stuffed animals and toys for children who are removed from their homes or placed in foster care. Often, those are the only belongings they have when they get to their new location.

The group also provides financial support and volunteer hours through the Serve Our Shelters program. Partner shelters include Havenwood, Children's House, Peace at Home Family Shelter and Northwest Arkansas Women's Shelter.

-- CARIN SCHOPPMEYER

cschoppmeyer@nwadg.com