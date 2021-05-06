Biden touts $28.6B eatery-aid plan

WASHINGTON -- Setting foot in a restaurant for his first time as president, Joe Biden made a Cinco de Mayo taco and enchilada run to highlight his administration's $28.6 billion program to help eateries that lost business because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The president went to Taqueria Las Gemelas in Washington on Wednesday and ordered lunch. The restaurant, owned in part by Mexican immigrants, was a beneficiary of a pilot version of the Restaurant Revitalization Fund program. It went from 55 employees to seven during the pandemic, though it was able to rehire some workers through the Paycheck Protection Program that predates the Biden administration.

"When the covid-19 pandemic struck, our nation's restaurants were some of the first and the worst hit," Biden said in remarks Wednesday, the anniversary of Mexico's victory over French forces at the Battle of Puebla, on May 5, 1862.

The president stressed that restaurants have historically been one of the first rungs on the economic ladder, a chance to move upward that was undermined by the virus.

"For one in three Americans, a restaurant provided their first job," he said at the White House. "This industry provided more opportunity for minority managers than any other industry in America. This is an industry where the staff feels like family and often is family."

The White House said that 186,200 restaurants, bars and other eligible businesses had applied for the program over its first two days of accepting applications. More than half of the applicants are owned by women, veterans or people from historically disadvantaged backgrounds. The aid for eateries was part of the Biden administration's broader $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package.

The Small Business Administration said its goal was to respond to applicants within 14 days.

The coronavirus outbreak was especially brutal for restaurants. America lost nearly 2,700 dining establishments through last summer, according to the Labor Department. About 1.8 million food service jobs also have been lost, though the sector has been gradually regaining jobs since last May.

Researchers at the not-for-profit Opportunity Insights found that consumer spending at hotels and restaurants plunged more than 60% in April 2020 compared with the start of that year. Spending is still down 4.5% compared with before the pandemic.

Under the Biden relief program, which started accepting applications on Monday, restaurants and bars can qualify for grants equal to their pandemic-related revenue losses, with a cap of $10 million per business and $5 million per location.

The amount each business can receive equals the difference between its 2019 and 2020 gross receipts, minus certain other federal assistance such as loans from the Paycheck Protection Program.

The program has set aside $9.5 billion for the smallest restaurants and bars, and a third of the applications were filed by businesses with annual pre-pandemic revenue of less than $500,000.

For the program's first 21 days, applications from women, veterans and "socially and economically disadvantaged" people will have priority for being reviewed and funded. That latter group includes those who meet certain income and asset limits and are Black, Hispanic, American Indian, Asian-Pacific American or South Asian American, the agency said.

Business owners seeking to apply for the program can receive more information at sba.gov/restaurants.

The fund isn't expected to last long.

The money allocated by Congress "is probably not going to be enough funds, in all likelihood, for the demand that's out there," Patrick Kelley, who runs the Small Business Administration's Capital Access office, acknowledged on a webinar last week. He said he hoped Congress would provide more money as needed.

This is the second grant program the agency has launched recently. Last week, it began taking applications for the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant, a $16 billion relief fund for theaters, music clubs and other live event businesses. Nearly 9,500 businesses applied for that relief on the program's first day, but the agency has not yet issued any grant decisions.

Information for this article was contributed by Josh Boak and Alexandra Jaffe of the Associated Press and by Stacy Cowley of The New York Times.

President Joe Biden carries a food order out of Taqueria Las Gemelas restaurant, Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Joe Biden talks with staff during a visit to Taqueria Las Gemelas restaurant, Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Joe Biden takes questions from reporters as he speaks about the American Rescue Plan, in the State Dining Room of the White House, Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Joe Biden talks with employees during a visit to Taqueria Las Gemelas restaurant Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Joe Biden takes questions from reporters as he speaks about the American Rescue Plan, in the State Dining Room of the White House, Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Joe Biden speaks during a visit to Taqueria Las Gemelas restaurant Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Joe Biden arrives for a visit to Taqueria Las Gemelas restaurant, Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)