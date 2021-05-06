Chapel long jumper, Friendship relay win titles

Two entries from Pine Bluff-area schools returned from southwest Arkansas with state high school track and field championships this week.

At the 1A state meet in Mineral Springs on Monday, Friendship Aspire Academy's 4x400 boys team took home gold with a 3-minute, 46.82-second run. Thaden School of Bentonville was second with a 3:47.42 run.

Javeon Shepherd finished sixth in the 200 meters at 22.6 seconds. Shepherd posted the second-fastest time in preliminaries at 24.17.

Fellow Warrior Trent Washington came in ninth in the shot put with a 38-foot throw.

On the girls side, Cassidy Percell of Friendship ran 4:32.39 in the 800 meters for 17th place.

Watson Chapel freshman Akyell Madison jumped 21 feet, 0.75 inch to win the long jump in the 4A state meet in Nashville on Tuesday. Madison's leap beat second-place finisher Dekari Clark of Blytheville by 1.25 inches.

Watson Chapel also earned top-10 finishes in boys relay events. The 4x200-meter relay team came in seventh at 1:37.79, and the 4x400 team was ninth at 3:46.73.

Talisha Smith of Watson Chapel took 10th in the girls 400 meters at 1:09.36.

Dollarway athletes competed in the 3A meet in Prescott on Tuesday, and senior Prince Okojie took fourth in the shot put with a 44-foot, 1-inch throw. Fellow Cardinal Jessiah Grigsby was 13th in the 100 meters with a time of 11.75 seconds.

For the Dollarway girls, Amiah Gurndy was 12th in the shot put (27 feet, 8 inches), and Tyazia Daniels was 17th in the long jump (12 feet, 11 inches).

Pine Bluff and White Hall athletes will compete in the 5A meet at Hot Springs High School today.