Developers, city officials look over subdivision plans

PEA RIDGE -- Developers and city officials met Monday afternoon to look at plans for Stephanie Estates and Plaza Tire.

Stephanie Estates, a 12-lot subdivision, was presented by Dirk Thibodeaux with Morrison Shipley and is proposed on Bussey Lane north of Arkansas 72 east of the city adjacent to the city limit.

Discussion surrounded whether the developers were going to use wells and septic tanks or city water, which is available. City officials told Thibodeaux if the subdivision uses city water, it must be annexed into the city.

"If you're wanting to do wells and septic, the county ain't going to go for it," Ken Hayes, Water Utilities Department superintendent, said. "When it comes to available services, you're within 300 feet of a water line."

Thibodeaux's plans also called for "laydown curbs" which city officials said isn't acceptable.

"This could easily change the dynamic of the entire subdivision," Thibodeaux said, as planners discussed other developments in the area and whether sewer would be available in the near future.

The other project presented was Plaza Tire, part of the Pea Ridge Commons project south of Slack Street. Reed Hill, an engineer with Crafton & Tull, presented plans to city officials.

"My client just wants to have it ready," Hill said, explaining the client doesn't plan to build until work begins on Pea Ridge Commons. He said the only utilities needed are the service lines for water and sewer.

City building official Tony Townsend asked whether the building will be "sprinkled" for fire safety; Hill said he didn't know.

Hill said he had a permit from the Arkansas Department of Transportation but didn't yet have Health Department approval. Planners also discussed the width of sidewalks, agreeing that 5-feet width is required.

Annette Beard may be reached by email at abeard@nwadg.com.