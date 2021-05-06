Early start

Some folks find a fascination in news, sharing information and stories as they're growing up. They come by it naturally, and end up being great communicators, be it on television or the radio, the Web, or at a newspaper.

One kid out in Wyoming is getting an earlier start than most. He's still about seven years too young to start J-School.

"An 11-year-old's newspaper is catching the attention of residents not only in Kelly [Wyoming] but across Jackson Hole," reports the Associated Press. "And yes, you read that correctly: It's not an 11-year-old newspaper but an 11-year-old boy's newspaper, 'Kelly Out Loud!' The paper is the brainchild of a certainly brainy child: Charlie von Maur-Newcomb, the son of Allison von Maur and Teton County Commissioner Mark Newcomb.

"He covers everything from local news in Kelly to world news about how China has 'upped its game on lunar exploration' to important news obituaries and the latest in tech offerings."

It does a heart good to see the next generation showing an interest in newspapers. The kids might keep 'em around after all.

Running a newspaper is no easy task. There's reporting, editing, photographs, page layout, printing and more. Charlie has apparently figured all that out (with maybe a little help from his folks). Talk about audacious.

It's also great to read about how supportive Charlie's community has been. A newspaper will not survive long without that.

Apparently this kid hasn't 100 percent settled on a career in journalism (but we'll keep our fingers crossed). The AP reports he's got a full schedule.

But whatever he decides to do with his life, it'd be a good bet to assume Master von Maur-Newcomb will go far. He's got spunk. Unlike Lou Grant, we like spunk.