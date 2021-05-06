EU's ambassador recognized by U.K.

LONDON -- The U.K. has granted full diplomatic status to the European Union's ambassador to the country, in a reversal of policy that settles one of the disputes that have strained relations between the two sides since Brexit.

In a joint statement Wednesday, British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and the EU's top diplomat, Josep Borrell, said they had reached an agreement that was "based on goodwill and pragmatism."

Under the so-called Establishment Agreement for the EU Delegation to the U.K., the EU's ambassador to London will now have a status consistent with those from states around the world.

The changes end one of the rows that have soured relations since the U.K. left the EU in early 2020. The U.K. had sought to justify its decision not to grant full diplomatic status to Joao Vale de Almeida, the bloc's first ambassador to London, on the grounds the EU is not a state even though other countries give it equivalent credentials.

Pressure for N. Korea talks to continue

LONDON -- The United States, Japan and South Korea are plowing ahead with efforts to push North Korea back to nuclear negotiations despite the North's rejection of any such pressure.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his Japanese and South Korean counterparts met Wednesday on the sidelines of an international conference to go over the Biden administration's recently concluded North Korean policy review. The three-way meeting followed separate talks Monday in London among Blinken, Japanese Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu and South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong.

They discussed "shared concerns about North Korea's nuclear and ballistic missile programs" and "reaffirmed their commitment to concerted trilateral cooperation toward denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula," U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.

"They also agreed on the imperative of fully implementing relevant U.N, Security Council resolutions by U.N. member states, including North Korea, preventing proliferation, and cooperating to strengthen deterrence and maintain peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula," Price said.

A broad outline of President Joe Biden's policy review calls for an incremental approach to North Korea that shuns the Trump administration's aim for an immediate comprehensive deal through face-to-face meetings between leaders, as well as the Obama administration's "strategic patience" policy.

Rocket part to fall, but spot is unknown

BEIJING -- The largest section of the rocket that launched the main module of China's first permanent space station into orbit is expected to plunge back to Earth as early as Saturday at an unknown spot.

Usually, discarded rocket stages are immediately guided into a controlled demolition by friction in Earth's atmosphere, but the Chinese rocket section was not.

China's space agency has yet to say whether the "core stage" of the huge Long March 5B rocket is being controlled or will make an uncontrolled descent. Last May, another Chinese rocket fell uncontrolled into the Atlantic Ocean off West Africa.

Basic details about the rocket stage and its trajectory are unknown because the Chinese government has yet to comment publicly on the reentry.

However, the newspaper Global Times, published by the Chinese Communist Party, said the stage's "thin-skinned" aluminum-alloy exterior will easily burn up in the atmosphere, posing an extremely remote risk to people.

The U.S. Defense Department expects the rocket stage to fall to Earth on Saturday.

Where it will hit "cannot be pinpointed until within hours of its reentry," the Pentagon said in a statement Tuesday.

Journalist reported kidnapped in Mali

BAMAKO, Mali -- Jihadi rebels kidnapped French journalist Olivier Dubois on April 8 while he was working in Mali's northern city of Gao, the chief of Reporters Without Borders has announced.

A video released Wednesday shows Dubois saying he was kidnapped by the al-Qaida-linked group JNIM. In the video, he calls on his family, friends and authorities to work for his release. The video could not be independently verified.

Reporters Without Borders chief Christophe Deloire confirmed the kidnapping to The Associated Press and called for the reporter's release.

The French Foreign Ministry confirmed his disappearance, saying they are in touch with his family and Malian authorities.