Food-truck festival making LR return

The Main Street Food Truck Festival will celebrate its 10th year in October, the Downtown Little Rock Partnership announced Wednesday.

The event was canceled because of covid-19 in 2020, which would have been the 10-year anniversary, according to a news release issued Wednesday by the organization.

This year, the event will take place Oct. 2, with extended hours from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

"Since we didn't get to have it last year, we're using this year as an opportunity to finally celebrate the '10 years of yum' this festival has brought to downtown," Gabe Holmstrom, executive director of the Downtown Little Rock Partnership, said in the release.

The event will feature food trucks as well as vendors, artists, musicians, makers and entertainers, the release states.