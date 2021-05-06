Gunfire reported; woman found dead

Special agents with the Arkansas State Police's Criminal Investigation Division are investigating the death of a Helena-West Helena woman, the agency said Wednesday.

Helena-West Helena police found the body of Genoria Mosby, 73, outside her home at 121 S. Fifth St. early Wednesday, according to a news release from state police.

Officers were sent into the neighborhood at 8:55 p.m. Tuesday after being notified of gunfire, the release stated. Officers didn't find anything at the time, the state police said.

Mosby was found after sunrise Wednesday, and there was evidence to believe she had been struck by gunfire, according to the release.

The body has been sent to the state Crime Laboratory, where a cause of death will be determined.