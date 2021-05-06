Happy birthday (May 6): Your optimism is a choice, a habit you lead with and part of an overall strategy for your new solar year. You'll attract like-minded people and enjoy celebrating each other's victories in the months to come.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You're already thinking about what's on the other side of today's task, and the thought of moving on will motivate you to do what it takes to get a job done efficiently and completely.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You'll have a sense of it today: "You are loved. There's an invisible world all around you. A kingdom of spirits commissioned to guard you, do you not see it?" from "Jane Eyre," by your sign mate Charlotte Bronte.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Beware: Meeting the expectations of powerful and enthusiastic people is its own kind of thrilling experience, so potent that it becomes easy to confuse who you are with who they want you to be.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): The plot will highlight your expertise. Your wins are partly due to good planning and partly due to good instinct and you'll seamlessly swing between these modes.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Speak your mind. This may be the very thing the other person is thinking but hasn't said. Or it may be that you've synthesized ideas that the others haven't quite put together yet. Either way, the world needs your voice.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): At some point, you have to stop learning and planning because action will teach you the rest. You're almost there.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Avoid those bored people who have nothing better to do than work up one another's emotions over petty things. You benefit from sticking with the kindred souls with varied interests and wide horizons.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Caring people bring out a soft, sweet side of your heart. Uncaring people do the same, as you consciously decide to oppose their bad example. So, what calls out stoutness of heart? Being needed.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Those who point out the faults of others would imply that they have fewer by comparison, which is rarely the case. The need to impress is itself a fault to be examined.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Once upon a time, you launched yourself into the unknown for adventure's sake. Now, you're much more purposeful. You want answers, new friends, resources — and adventure is just a byproduct of the quest.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You don't take the focus of others for granted. You expect to earn any attention you get. You'll deliberately structure interactions to keep things interesting.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Those who bite off more than they can chew are at risk of choking. But there are safer ways to approach ambition — for instance, cutting and saving the big portion to slice into manageable segments.

COSMIC QUESTION

Q: “I’ve seen my sister only rarely in decades. When she was 17, she ran off and got married to an older man and began having children. She has 10 children now and feeds them with the money she makes waiting tables, in addition to some funds from public assistance and the charity of her church. Her husband has problems and rarely works. I feel terribly guilty about her situation and wonder if I could have done anything along the way to stop it. How can I assuage my guilt? I’m a Capricorn, and she is a Gemini.”

A: Your guilt is based on your ideas about how your sister’s life should be. Be careful not to assume how your sister feels about her situation. You may think of her as oppressed and in need of saving, but perhaps she is actually happy. You suggest that her children are fed and that she has a job, and this may be a source of great satisfaction to her. Capricorns like you can be highly responsible and sometimes need to realize that the best thing to be responsible for is your own life. Live and let live.

CELEBRITY PROFILES

It has been announced that George Clooney, one of the highest-grossing actors of all time, will once again team with Julia Roberts, one of the highest-grossing actresses of all time, for a romantic comedy with enormous box office potential. And while Clooney was born under the sign of money, he often uses his Taurean star power to illuminate situations in the world that could use help, which is one reason the United Nations named him a Messenger of Peace.