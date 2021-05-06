Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus The Article Core Values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Hot Springs man faces charge over shot fired at girlfriend

by THE SENTINEL-RECORD | Today at 3:08 a.m.
Nedraya McGowan - submitted photo

HOT SPRINGS -- A Hot Springs man was arrested Tuesday morning, accused of shooting at his live-in girlfriend in their apartment.

Nedraya Latrayvion McGowan, 28, who lists a Terry Street address, was taken into custody shortly before 8 a.m. and charged with a felony count of aggravated assault on a family or household member.

McGowan, who lists no felony history, was being held in lieu of a $2,500 bond.

According to the probable-cause affidavit, shortly before 7:30 a.m., Hot Springs police officers responded to an apartment in the 300 block of Terry Street regarding a shooting. They made contact with a 31-year-old woman who stated that she had be arguing with with her live-in boyfriend, McGowan.

She said she grabbed a knife to defend herself and McGowan grabbed a "silver pistol with a long clip." The woman said that McGowan raised the pistol in her direction and fired one shot, which struck the bedroom window and continued outside.

Officers reported finding a single 9mm shell casing in the bedroom. Officers found McGowan a short time later and took him into custody.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT