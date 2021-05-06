Hot Springs man faces charge over shot fired at girlfriend

HOT SPRINGS -- A Hot Springs man was arrested Tuesday morning, accused of shooting at his live-in girlfriend in their apartment.

Nedraya Latrayvion McGowan, 28, who lists a Terry Street address, was taken into custody shortly before 8 a.m. and charged with a felony count of aggravated assault on a family or household member.

McGowan, who lists no felony history, was being held in lieu of a $2,500 bond.

According to the probable-cause affidavit, shortly before 7:30 a.m., Hot Springs police officers responded to an apartment in the 300 block of Terry Street regarding a shooting. They made contact with a 31-year-old woman who stated that she had be arguing with with her live-in boyfriend, McGowan.

She said she grabbed a knife to defend herself and McGowan grabbed a "silver pistol with a long clip." The woman said that McGowan raised the pistol in her direction and fired one shot, which struck the bedroom window and continued outside.

Officers reported finding a single 9mm shell casing in the bedroom. Officers found McGowan a short time later and took him into custody.