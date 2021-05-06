• Halima Cisse, 25, a Malian woman, has given birth via cesarean section to nine babies at once -- after expecting seven -- according to Mali's health minister and the Moroccan clinic where the nonuplets, weighing from 1.1 to 2.2 pounds each, were born.

• Tony Sacco, upset over people getting $150 tickets for unwittingly parking in a poorly marked handicap zone across from his Detroit pizzeria, got a bucket of blue paint and marked the zone himself, prompting the city, which promised a better sign, to send a crew that removed the paint with a power washer.

• Santiago Portillo, 29, accused of placing more than 250 passengers at risk on a flight from Miami to Argentina by presenting a certificate at the gate saying he was in good health despite having tested positive for the coronavirus, was quarantined after he arrived in Buenos Aires with a 101.3 degree fever.

• Frank Lee, the emergency management director in Macon County, Ala., said 15 cows were killed when lightning struck a family farm as severe weather caused flash flooding and toppled trees.

• Nolan Dehon III, a Port Allen, La., police officer facing criminal charges over accusations that he used a stun gun twice on a handcuffed, seated man, resigned one day before a City Council termination hearing.

• Jorge Caballero-Melgar, 36, of Nashville, Tenn., accused in a series of business robberies in three states, including one involving a fatal shooting, was convicted of conspiracy, murder, illegal reentry after deportation and other counts, federal prosecutors said.

• Ron Brierley, 83, a prominent New Zealand businessman who pleaded guilty to possessing hundreds of child pornography images, has surrendered the knighthood he received more than 30 years ago before the title could be stripped from him.

• Dean Alford, a former Georgia state lawmaker and University of Georgia regent, was indicted on racketeering, fraud and forgery charges relating to accusations that he faked contracts while seeking money from a financial company, prosecutors said.

• Emily Grover, who was 17 when she and her mother, Laura Carroll, 50, were accused in March of accessing a school computer to rig a high school homecoming queen election in Pensacola, Fla., will be charged as an adult along with her mother, prosecutors said.