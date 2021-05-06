Trying different tactic

I recently sent a little care package to one of our state legislators who has major Second Amendment issues. The goodies were to be shared by a few fellow RINOs. I haven't heard if it arrived intact.

It only contained a few small bags of animal crackers and a few boxes of Skittles in two flavors. Unfortunately, I forgot to include pacifiers, nor did I include special instructions on where to eat the goodies. I realize many legislators, in the off season, head for vacation spots like the beaches of Florida. They should eat these goodies in the privacy of their own homes or offices. I certainly hope none take the Skittles across state lines for munchies on their way to Florida beaches. They might find themselves having to "stand their ground." You would think Skittles are a harmless little treat, but remember Trayvon Martin.

I'm used to not getting replies from legislators, so thought a different tactic might work. Besides, it's much cheaper than a campaign contribution. If I do get a response, I will gladly share it. Happy munchies, RINOs.

BETTY McSWAIN

Fort Smith

Republican no more

Recently I went to the courthouse and changed my party affiliation, erasing a 57-year commitment to the Republican Party. Even though I still hold many "conservative" opinions, I am done. Mr. Trump's popularity with the party's base has made him untouchable, even after the Jan. 6 attack on our Capitol. He apparently controls the base, so he controls the party, and anyone who disagrees will be censured and ridiculed.

That said, I followed President Biden's address and Sen. Tim Scott's rebuttal, plus recent media reports, with mixed emotions. President Biden's proposals were sweeping, but are concerns I feel can't be ignored. Senator Scott didn't offer succinct examples of GOP plans to address these issues, but rather talked about how empty platitudes were driving people apart, that the current wave of Republican state legislation on voting reform was not racist, but designed to restore confidence in the system, and the expense of the Biden's proposal.

Disagreeing with a man of color about racism sets me back some, but no one can deny that our history is full of examples of racism and attempts to make voting harder for people of color. Sen. Lindsey Graham stated that racism is not systemic in the U.S., but with examples like current voting legislation, it seems more possible to me that it is so systemic that we fail to recognize it.

Finally, the cost of President Biden's budget is a two-sided sword. It is expensive, but do-able if the Senate considers proposed considerations like increasing tax rates on corporations and high-income individuals. The renewal on austerity and increase in the Pentagon's budget by the GOP seems to forget that during Mr. Trump's administration the national debt was increased about $7 trillion, in no small part by tax cuts for wealthy earners and highly profitable corporations, and ignores the nearly $15 billion spent on the GOP wall on our border, much of which came from the Pentagon budget.

I've always heard how hard it is to achieve positive outcomes when all you do is compile a list of negative opinions.

GARY STUMBO

Bella Vista

Standing up for truth

Liz Cheney: My nominee this year for "Profiles in Courage."

JOSEPH LOMBARDI

Greenbrier

Better use of the time

In response to "Virtually frustrating": Wow! In an attempt to bash the education system, you managed to throw your child under the bus. It appears you may have bigger problems than missing a vacation this year. More than likely you will receive more responses to your letter.

I am offended, to say the least. When a parent writes a letter, signs his name, and shines a light on his child's poor performance, it is completely unacceptable. To identify a child and announce to the entire state that he/she was not performing to expectations is atrocious. When a teacher gives students a problem, they will find multiple solutions others might not. They are resilient and are able to succeed when they try. Although technology has its occasional issues, as a whole, things have run smoothly when the student is engaged in the process.

Credit recovery is a gift from the education system. Your child failed. Period. When a student has failing grades in multiple courses, it was not the program's issues but a lack of student engagement. Keep in mind, schools are doing everything they can to help all children in all grades. It is time for you to get on board. With proper and sufficient engagement on the child's part, and encouragement from the parent, you will see a marked improvement. This is exactly what many students are doing--even some have full-time jobs, complete hours of homework at night, and are succeeding.

In the time spent writing the letter, you could have cheered your child on to complete an assignment and move toward a passing grade.

It is taking the student, parents, and the education system all working together to move through this unforeseen situation. Given a balance of these three, we will survive this crisis.

DANA PARRISH HILL

Wynne

Questionable expense

UAFS (University of Arkansas at Fort Smith) recently spent $165,000 commissioning a new logo, this after fighting to maintain a 0.25 percent Sebastian County sales tax.

Voters opted in November 2020 to eliminate this source of revenue for the school, in place since 2002. As a result, the UAFS chancellor announced that "we have to make some changes to operations and offerings here on campus." One would assume this statement implied the school would tighten the belt and question every expense, wouldn't you?

Which leads me ponder, what offerings were eliminated with this $165,000 questionable expenditure?

JIM KREUZ

Fort Smith