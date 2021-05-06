Murphy Oil report for 1Q is out today

Murphy Oil Corp. will release its first-quarter earnings before U.S. markets open today.

A conference call and webcast will begin at 8 a.m., the company said in a news release. The webcast link may be found on the investors page of the company's website. Those wishing to listen in by phone can call toll-free at (888) 886-7786 and use the conference ID 41671800.

Analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters on average expect a loss of 17 cents per share on revenue of $490.5 million. Murphy Oil lost 30 cents per share in last year's first quarter.

In the past year, Murphy Oil has cut back on executive pay, capital expenditures and dividends because of weakness in the oil market.

The company's shares rose $1.11, or 6.39%, to close Wednesday at $18.47 on the New York Stock Exchange. The shares have traded between $7 and $20.53 in the past year.

Murphy Oil is an international oil and natural gas exploration and production company with offshore production in Southeast Asia, Canada and the Gulf of Mexico, as well as North American onshore operations.