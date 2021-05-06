• Glenn Close recently made music-related headlines for her playful performance of "Da Butt" at the Academy Awards, but the revered actor has some real music news: she's releasing an album Friday with Grammy-winning jazz saxophonist-composer Ted Nash. "I was able to do that little piece of 'Da Butt' because I had looked at Spike (Lee's) music video," Close said. "And now I'm back to jazz. So, yeah, mix it up! It's really fun and interesting." The Emmy and Tony winner is used to her movies and TV shows premiering but having an album release is a first: "I'm very, very excited for it to be out in the world, especially now." While Close, 74, worked with Nash on his previous albums, the two are co-stars on "Transformation: Personal Stories of Change, Acceptance, and Evolution," an 11-track spoken-word jazz album that tackles heavy topics like race, politics, identity and more. Nash, a member of the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra, was given the job of composing music to match the words -- both newly written lyrics along with hand-picked selections by Glenn from poets Ted Hughes and Conrad Aiken, biologist E.O. Wilson and playwright Tony Kushner. "I feel like every time there's a new project, it's an opportunity to grow as an artist and embrace new ideas. I think that's something that as I get older, I realize is more important to me. It's not just, 'Oh, I want to write some hip (expletive),'" Nash said.

• Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and six others who risked their own health and safety to help and protect others during the coronavirus pandemic will receive Profile in Courage awards next month, the John F. Kennedy Library Foundation has announced. Whitmer faced harsh backlash for her measures to control the coronavirus in her home state, including armed protests at the state Capitol and an alleged plot to kidnap and kill her. Other recipients are Dr. Amy Acton, former director of the Ohio Department of Health; Burnell Cotlon, the owner of a New Orleans grocery store; Fred Freeman, a Hanover, Mass., fire captain and registered nurse; Antonio Greene, an Amazon delivery driver in Charleston, S.C.; Lauren Leander, an Arizona ICU nurse who cares for covid-19 patients; and Darrell Marks of Flagstaff, Ariz., who coordinated deliveries of food and supplies to Navajo and Hopi families. "Today's honorees put their own lives at risk to keep others safe. They inspire us all with their courage and give new meaning to President Kennedy's legacy of public service," said Caroline Kennedy, the president's daughter and honorary president of the foundation. The award is named after Kennedy's 1957 Pulitzer Prize-winning book, "Profiles in Courage," about eight U.S. senators who risked their careers by taking principled stands for unpopular positions.