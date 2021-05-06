Storms let up in South; cleanup begins

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A deluge that dumped more than 7 inches of rain in a few hours and spawned at least three tornadoes eased Wednesday but left homeowners and workers to clean up a wide area across the Southeast.

Storms have been responsible for at least three deaths and dozens of injuries this week.

With heavy rains still falling in the Florida panhandle, crews inland used shovels and heavy machines to remove downed trees, limbs and other debris that covered roads and bridges once floodwaters receded in metro Birmingham. Some schools in Alabama’s largest city opened late or held classes online because of high water.

Nearly all of Alabama received at least a half inch of rain on Tuesday, and areas south of Birmingham got more than 7 inches, forecasters said. Rainfall totals of more than 1 inch were common across Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia.

Homes were damaged from Texas to Virginia, and about 100,000 homes and businesses remained without power at midday Wednesday.

2 Asian women knifed; suspect arrested

SAN FRANCISCO — Two Asian women were stabbed without warning as they waited for a bus in downtown San Francisco — the latest in a series of attacks against Asian Americans nationwide since the start of the pandemic last year.

Police said the 63- and 84-year-old women remained hospitalized Wednesday. The 84-year-old was initially treated for life-threatening injuries, but her medical status has been upgraded to non-life threatening, police said.

Patrick Thompson, 54, of San Francisco was arrested about two hours after the attack. Investigators were working to determine whether the incident was motivated by racial bias.

A woman working at a flower stall Tuesday afternoon told KGO-TV that she saw a man walking on Market Street shortly before the attack carrying “a pretty big knife” with knuckles on the handle.

“Her back was turned and all I see is feathers came out of her jacket. So I am very sure that she got sliced,” the witness said of one victim. “He walked away like nothing happened, like Sunday morning.” The attack highlighted the dangerous climate Asian Americans have faced since the coronavirus entered the U.S. after surfacing in China.

In separate attacks in San Francisco in March, an 83-year-old Vietnamese man’s neck was broken when he was knocked down, and a 77-year-old woman was attacked. Police arrested a man on charges of assault and elder abuse in both cases. Another 83-year-old man was pushed down in February and his hip was broken. He spent weeks in a hospital and rehabilitation.

Ban on school paddlings fails in vote

BATON ROUGE — A bid to ban paddling and other forms of corporal punishment in Louisiana’s public schools fell five votes short of passage in the state House.

Forty-eight lawmakers supported the proposal from Republican Rep. Stephanie Hilferty, while 49 voted against it Tuesday night. The bill needed 53 votes to pass.

Critics said the measure would usurp the rights of school districts to decide the issue for themselves. Republican Rep. Larry Bagley, a former teacher, said rules are in effect to make sure corporal punishment is done properly.

Hilferty said the American Academy of Pediatrics opposes corporal punishment because of its harmful effect on children. She said boys and Black students are more likely to be targets of such punishment. She noted the state bans hitting youngsters in the juvenile-justice system.

Current law allows the state’s 69 school districts to decide whether to use corporal punishment. Currently, 29 school systems allow spanking and other forms of physical punishment and 40 systems ban it.

The practice is prohibited in 31 states, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

Plane crashes into home; 4 people die

HATTIESBURG, Miss. — A small plane crashed into a Mississippi home, killing one of the home’s four occupants and three Texas residents who were flying to a university graduation ceremony, authorities said Wednesday.

The plane had flown out of Wichita Falls and was preparing to land at Bobby L. Chain Municipal Airport in Hattiesburg when it crashed at 11:22 p.m. Tuesday, starting a fire, Knudson said.

A National Transportation Safety Board investigator was en route to investigate the crash, the agency said.

Authorities weren’t aware of any distress calls from the Mitsubishi MU-2B-60 but have yet to review air traffic recordings, agency spokesman Peter Knudson said.

Police and the coroner’s office identified the dead as Gerry Standley, 55, of Hattiesburg; and two adults and a toddler from Wichita Falls, Texas: Louis Provenza, 67; Anna Calhoun, 23; and Harper Provenza, 2, news agencies reported.

Standley’s wife, Melinda, their daughter Arrianna and grandson Eli all got out of the home with minor injuries, it said.