Netanyahu's rival handed authority to form coalition

JERUSALEM -- Israel's president said Wednesday that he has given opposition leader Yair Lapid the task of trying to form a new coalition government after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu failed to meet a deadline for forming a government himself the previous day.

Lapid, who was once Netanyahu's governing partner, now has 28 days to cobble together a majority coalition in parliament with a range of parties that have little in common.

While he faces a difficult task, Lapid expressed optimism he could form a government, ending the rule of Israel's longest-serving prime minister. Netanyahu has held the post for a total 15 years, though his standing has been weakened in recent years after being charged in a series of corruption scandals.

Lapid, 57, vowed to form a broad, unity government as soon as possible to end the years of deadlock and heal a divided nation.

"We need a government that will reflect the fact that we don't hate one another," he said. "A government in which left, right and center will work together to tackle the economic and security challenges we face. A government that will show that our differences are a source of strength, not weakness."

Lapid entered parliament in 2013 after a successful career as a newspaper columnist, TV anchor and author. His new Yesh Atid party ran a successful rookie campaign, landing Lapid the powerful post of finance minister.

But he and Netanyahu did not get along, and the coalition quickly crumbled. Yesh Atid has been in the opposition since the 2015 elections. The centrist party is popular with secular, middle-class voters, has been critical of Netanyahu's close ties with ultra-Orthodox parties and has led calls for the prime minister to step down while on trial.

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin, whose duties are mostly ceremonial, is responsible after each election for choosing the party leader he believes has the best chance of forming a majority coalition in parliament.

Rivlin last month gave Netanyahu, whose Likud is the largest individual party, the first chance. But Netanyahu was unable to secure the support of the required 61-seat majority in parliament despite repeated meetings with his rivals and unprecedented outreach to the leader of a small Islamist Arab party.

In consultations with Rivlin on Wednesday, parties holding a total of 56 seats recommended giving Lapid an opportunity. While still short of a majority, Lapid appears to have a reasonable chance of working out a deal. That will require agreements among seven small and midsize parties, and possibly the outside support of an Arab party. An Arab party has never before been a member of an Israeli coalition.

Any agreement will need the support of Yamina, a nationalist party popular with religious voters and West Bank settlers. Lapid has already offered Yamina's leader, Naftali Bennett, a former Netanyahu aide turned rival, a rotation agreement splitting the job of prime minister. Under the proposal, Bennett would get the post first.

In a televised address, Bennett accused Netanyahu of "slamming the door" in his face. He vowed to seek an "emergency" unity government that would be "open to all parties."

"I can't promise we will succeed in forming such a government," he said. "I do promise we will try."

In a brief televised statement, Netanyahu lashed out at Bennett, accusing him of abandoning the religious, nationalist right wing and being blinded by ambition.

"This will be a dangerous left-wing government, with a fatal combination of lack of direction, lack of ability and lack of responsibility," Netanyahu said.

In a small setback to Netanyahu's opponents, Amichai Chikli, a member of Bennett's party, said he would not join an alternate coalition. The announcement did not pose an immediate danger but could become a bigger problem if others in Bennett's hard-line party follow suit.

The past four elections were all seen as referendums on Netanyahu's polarizing rule and fitness for office as his legal troubles deepened. All of them ended in deadlock, with neither Netanyahu nor his opponents able to muster a majority.

He has been charged with fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes in a series of scandals in which he is accused of exchanging favors with rich and powerful associates. Netanyahu denies all the charges.

Information for this article was contributed by Laurie Kellman of The Associated Press.

Naftali Bennett, head of the Yamina Party, arrives to meet with Israeli President Reuvin Rivlin in Jerusalem, Wednesday, May 5, 2021. Israel's president on Wednesday signaled he would move quickly to task a new candidate with forming a government after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu failed to do so ahead of a midnight deadline. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)

FILE - In this March 14, 2021 file photo, people stand in front of an election campaign billboard for the Likud party showing a portrait of its leader Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, left, and opposition party leader Yair Lapid, in Ramat Gan, Israel. Israel’s President Reuven Rivlin has tapped Lapid to form a new government, a step that could lead to the end of Netanyahu’s lengthy rule. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty, File)

Naftali Bennett, head of the Yamina Party, arrives to meet with Israeli President Reuvin Rivlin in Jerusalem, Wednesday, May 5, 2021. Israel's president on Wednesday signaled he would move quickly to task a new candidate with forming a government after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu failed to do so ahead of a midnight deadline. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)