Paragould bank set on Tennessee site

First National Bank of Paragould is expanding into the Nashville, Tenn., market with a new acquisition.

The Arkansas company announced Wednesday that it will buy Citizens Bank of Hartsville, which is about 50 miles northeast of the Tennessee capital city but serves that market. Citizens Bank operates three locations with total assets of $288 million. Financial terms were not disclosed.

"This is a perfect fit for First National Bank," Chairman Bill Brewer said in a news release. "Their size, location and overall view of banking is exactly what our organization needs to expand into the Nashville market."

With the acquisition, First National will have assets of about $2.1 billion with 23 locations in Arkansas and Tennessee. Regulatory approval is required.

"For the first time, First National Bank expands outside the borders of Arkansas, and Tennessee is the right place for us," said First National Bank Vice Chairman Will Brewer.

-- Andrew Moreau

Tyson giving million meals to NW schools

Tyson Foods will donate 1 million meals to Northwest Arkansas school districts to help feed students and their families, the company said Wednesday.

Tyson plans to distribute the equivalent of six truckloads of protein, about 240,000 pounds of food, to schools in Bentonville, Fayetteville, Rogers, Siloam Springs and Springdale.

Debra Vernon, Tyson's senior director of corporate social responsibility, said in a written statement that the donations will provide critical resources to those in need in the region.

"No student should have to worry about where their next meal will come from," she said.

Tyson has scheduled school district drive-thru events where students and families can receive meals at the following times and places: Rogers New Technology High School on Friday, from 2-6 p.m.; Har-Ber High School and Don Tyson School of Innovation on Saturday, from 8 a.m. to noon; Bentonville High School on Saturday, from 9 a.m. to noon; Baum Stadium parking lot in Fayetteville on May 14, from 2-6 p.m.; Siloam Springs Middle School on May 22 and May 29, from 9-11 a.m.

-- Nathan Owens

Arkansas large firms end day on upswing

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Wednesday at 619.27, up 1.60.

"Equities closed relatively unchanged as U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen walked back remarks late Tuesday perceived earlier that day as hawkish by stating she saw "no inflation problem" while cyclical stocks outperformed the broader market, said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.