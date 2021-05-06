100 years ago

May 6, 1921

• Fearing a break in the Johnson bayou levee, above DeVall's Bluff, in Prairie county, following the collapse Wednesday morning of the Gregory Landing levee on White river, near Georgetown, several hundred men last night were stacking sand bags against the embankment. The water from the break in the White river levee had not reached the bayou tonight, but it is expected some time today. Should the Johnson bayou levee give way under the pressure, several thousand acres of farm and timber lands will be inundated.

50 years ago

May 6, 1971

MARIANNA -- A communal group of 302 men, women and children arrived here Tuesday and after a night's stay north of here, moved it's camp to the St. Francis National Forest near Bear Creek. "We're ready to park," Stephen Gaskin, commune leader said Wednesday while the caravan of buses, vans and cars loaded with long-haired members of the group made camp. Gaskin said the commune was looking for a place to start a farm on which the approximately 70 families would live. The group had camped near Clarksville in late March in route to Kentucky and Tennessee.

25 years ago

May 6, 1996

LITTLE FLOCK -- There are no service stations in Little Flock, no hamburger stands and no movie theaters. There is not even a general store. Mayor Dick Schoettle figures that's why people like the place so much. And they're moving in. The population of this little Northwest Arkansas town just north of Rogers, along the booming U.S. 71 corridor, has more than doubled in the past five years. The county shot up from 944 in the 1990 Census to 2,267 now, according to recently tabulated preliminary numbers from a special census.

10 years ago

May 6, 2011

• The Oak Forest neighborhood showed off its freshly planted median at 12th Street and Fair Park Boulevard on Thursday, capping off a Keep Little Rock Beautiful project that narrowly escaped budget cuts in 2010. Landscape designs on the $10,000 median project had already started when Little Rock again turned to unspent special-project funds last year to offset anticipated revenue losses. Residents said the public median -- the second one to undergo a makeover in the capital city since 2009 -- did not disappoint. City officials also praised the transformation of a highly visible corner in the city near the University of Arkansas at Little Rock campus.