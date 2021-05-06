OTHERS SAY: Shots first, then college classes

Last week, Washington State University became the first big public school in the state to announce it will require students, faculty and staff to be vaccinated against covid-19, though with exceptions. The state's other universities should follow suit to ensure campuses are credibly safe.

At WSU, everyone should get the vaccine by the fall. The school will allow exemptions for medical need, religious belief or personal conviction. That last category means someone needs only to say, "I don't want to get a shot." While the policy is not a mandate but more of a strong suggestion, it is still a necessary step in the right direction.

Disappointingly, the University of Washington's Monday announcement of autumn vaccine requirements for students on all three of its campuses did not go far enough. School faculty and staff should be included in any vaccine requirement, as WSU did. Students are far from the only population at risk.

More than 200 million people in America have now received at least one dose of the federally authorized vaccines. Their safety and necessity to stem this epidemic are known quantities. Institutions of higher learning ought to lead by example by embracing science.