Outdoors calendar

Calendar

MAY

6 Central Arkansas Chapter of Ducks Unlimited Sportsman's Night Out. Sherwood Forest. Matt Robinson (501) 812-8055 or matt.ansfs@gmail.com

8 Poinsett County Chapter of Ducks Unlimited golf tournament. Trumann Country Club. Kimberly Stuart (870) 483-3447 or jaks1@ymail.com

15 Springdale Chapter of Ducks Unlimited membership banquet. Parson's Bldg., Rodeo of the Ozarks. Jerry Stamps (479) 530-6644 or jstamps@4starlimo.net

16 Central Arkansas Chapter of Ducks Unlimited Spring Fling. Hooters of Little Rock. Pat Mahan, pmahan0297@gmail.com

22 Little River County Chapter of Ducks Unlimited membership banquet. Little River County Fairgrounds. Robbie Stavely (870) 835-6345 or rstavely@myfthl.com

JUNE

5 Benton County Chapter of Ducks Unlimited golf tournament. The Creeks Golf Course, Cave Springs. Brit McKenzie (479) 644-9001 or jbritmckenzie@gmail.com

15 Cabot Chapter of Ducks Unlimited membership banquet. Crossroads Catfish. Matt Robinson (479) 412-8055 or matt.ansfs@gmail.com