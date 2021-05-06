Police: Man faces charge in stabbing

Little Rock police arrested a man after he attacked another person with a knife during an altercation Monday night, according to an arrest report.

Officers were sent to 7575 Cantrell Road at 10:06 p.m. where an apparent knife fight occurred, the report said.

Investigators determined that Kevin Hill, 49, of Little Rock got into an argument with the victim at an apartment complex and pointed a knife at him, according to the report.

Hill stabbed the victim, who stabbed Hill back in self-defense, the report said.

Hill was taken to the Pulaski County jail where he was not listed on the jail's roster Wednesday night. Hill is charged with felony battery.

[RELATED: Click here for interactive map + full coverage of crime in Little Rock » arkansasonline.com/lrcrime/]

Suspect arrested after gunfire in LR

A Little Rock man was arrested after fleeing from the site of a Shot Spotter activation Tuesday afternoon, according to an arrest report.

Officers were sent to 1300 Abigail St. where Ladarin Jackson, 19, was seen fleeing, the report said.

Jackson, who has past felony convictions, was detained and admitted to firing a gun, according to the report.

The firearm was determined to be stolen, the report said.

Jackson was taken to the Pulaski County jail where he was being held in lieu of $15,000 bond, charged with felony possession of a firearm by certain persons and felony theft by receiving.