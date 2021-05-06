Pulaski Academy Coach Kevin Kelley leaving for college in South Carolina

Kevin Kelley has said he'd never coach at another high school besides Pulaski Academy. But the 51-year-old has also never ruled out the dream of joining the college ranks.

It's no longer a dream.

Kelley, a nine-time state champion at the helm of the Bruins, announced in an email Thursday to Pulaski Academy parents that he has accepted the head coaching position at FCS Presbyterian College in Clinton, S.C. Under his reign in west Little Rock, the Bruins piled up an impressive 216-29-1 record in 18 seasons as Kelley leaned into a numbers-based approach that saw his teams rarely, if ever, punt, and always onside kick.

In the email, Pulaski Academy President and Head of School Matt Walsh said the Bruins will now begin searches for both a new head coach and athletic director, roles that Kelley simultaneously filled.

