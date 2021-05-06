Razorbacks to reschedule missed game at Notre Dame

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas athletics director Hunter Yurachek said Thursday a date has been agreed upon for the Razorbacks to play at Notre Dame later this decade.

“We’ve got a contract that has been mutually agreed to and a date in the future, but you’re going to have to hang with us a little bit longer…but it’s going to happen in this decade,” Yurachek said during a speech to the Fayetteville Chamber of Commerce. “That’s all I can tell you right now.”

Yurachek said an official announcement about the series could come within a few weeks.

Arkansas and Notre Dame were scheduled to play in South Bend, Ind., last September, but the game was canceled when the SEC pivoted to a regular season of only conference games. The Fighting Irish are under contract to play the Razorbacks in Fayetteville on Oct. 4, 2025.

During the 2020s, the 2028 season is Arkansas’ only season that is currently without a marquee nonconference game.

The Razorbacks recently rescheduled a game against Utah from 2028 to 2029. At the time, an Arkansas spokesman said the rescheduling was based on a mutual agreement between the teams in order to pursue other scheduling opportunities.

Earlier this week, Utah announced a two-game series with Wisconsin that begins in 2028 and ends in 2033.

“It’s hard to schedule football games,” Yurachek said. “You see football games are scheduled, seven, eight, nine, 10 years out, so when you miss a game like Notre Dame — they’re coming here in ’25 and we wanted to make sure we returned the game. It’s a special experience to go there and play, so we’re going to return that game, but it’ll be toward the end of this decade.”

The 2020 meeting was to be the first ever between Arkansas and Notre Dame.