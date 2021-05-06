ARRESTS

Bentonville

• William Smith, 33, of 5751 Old Union Town Road in Van Buren was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Smith was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

• Davonta Brown, 23, of 7256 Napa Valley Lane, No. 204, in Springdale was arrested Tuesday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Brown was released Wednesday from the Washington County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.

• Melissa Xal, 32, of 1428 Ione Place in Springdale was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member, domestic battering and endangering the welfare of a minor. Xal was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.