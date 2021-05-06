Solunar tables

The schedule of solunar periods has been taken from Mrs. Richard Alden Knight's Solunar Tables. Plan days so you will be fishing in good territory or hunting in good cover during these times if you wish to find the best sport each day has to offer. Major periods begin at the times shown and last for an hour and a half or two hours. Minor periods are of somewhat shorter duration.

A.M. P.M.

Minor Major Minor Major

Today 2:00 8:05 2:15 8:25

Friday 2:40 8:45 2:55 9:05

Saturday 3:20 9:20 3:30 9:40

Sunday 3:55 10:00 4:10 10:20

Monday 4:35 10:35 4:45 10:55

Tuesday 5:10 11:15 5:25 11:35

Wednesday 5:50 0 6:10 12:00

May 13 6:40 12:25 7:00 12:50

May 14 7:30 1:20 8:00 1:45

May 15 8:25 2:15 8:55 2:40

May 16 9:20 3:10 9:50 3:35

May 17 10:15 4:05 10:45 4:30

May 18 11:10 5:00 11:40 5:25

May 19 0 5:55 12:05 6:20

May 20 12:35 6:40 12:50 7:05

May 21 1:20 7:20 1:30 7:45

May 22 2:00 8:05 2:15 8:30

May 23 2:45 8:55 3:05 9:20

May 24 3:35 9:40 3:50 10:10

May 25 4:25 10:30 4:40 11:00

May 26 5:15 11:25 5:35 0

May 27 6:15 12:00 6:45 12:35

May 28 7:20 1:10 8:00 1:45

May 29 8:30 2:20 9:05 2:50

May 30 9:35 3:25 10:10 3:55

May 31 10:35 4:35 11:05 4:50

June 1 11:30 5:20 0 5:45

June 2 12:00 6:15 12:25 6:35

June 3 12:50 6:55 1:05 7:15

June 4 1:30 7:30 1:40 7:55

June 5 2:10 8:10 2:20 8:30

June 6 2:45 8:45 2:55 9:05