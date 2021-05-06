Sports Roundup

PREP BASEBALL

Van Buren 5, Bentonville West 3

Van Buren scored twice in the sixth inning off West errors, and the Pointers claimed a nonconference victory at home.

Van Buren did everything after two outs in the sixth. Presley Nichols walked and scored on an error, then Malachi Henry's ground ball was misplayed and allowed Connor Brady to score another run.

Brady and Tanner Callahan accounted for Van Buren's four hits. Ty Durham had a two-run double for West, which hosts Van Buren in a rematch Friday.

Rogers Heritage 5, Russellville 2

Heritage did all of its scoring in the third inning, and the War Eagles went on to earn a nonconference win at home over Russellville.

Russellville had taken a 1-0 lead in the top of the third before Heritage took over. Parker Morris scored the tying run when he raced home on Cole Richardson's squeeze bunt, then Aden Osburn's two-run double put the War Eagles ahead for good, followed by Hunter Royal's RBI double.

Jeb Brown went the distance on the mound and allowed two runs on four hits while striking out five.

PREP SOFTBALL

Bentonville High 12, Bentonville West 1

The Lady Tigers turned on the offense and rolled to a run-rule win Wednesday to cap the 6A-West Conference season.

Trista Peterson belted a pair of doubles and drove in two runs to power Bentonville's 13-hit attack. Emily Perry was the catalyst at the top of the order, going 2-for-4 with three RBIs. Alleyna Rushing, Kadence Stafford and Riley Hayes all had multiple hits for the Lady Tigers.

McKenzie Vaughan was dominant in the circle, going five innings with six strikeouts and no walks.

Marybeth Dyson, Sarah Cooper, Ryen Rassi and Laynee Tapp had singles for the Lady Wolverines.

Greenwood 20, Springdale Har-Ber 4

Natalie Thomas had a huge day at the plate, going 3-for-3 with five RBIs as Greenwood hammered Springdale Har-Ber in nonconference action on Wednesday.

Macey Cutsinger belted a pair of doubles and drove in three runs, and Claire Chappel also drove in three runs for the Lady Bulldogs.

Tori Howard earned the win in the circle, going four innings with four strikeouts.

Madison Pratt had a double for Har-Ber.

FS Northside 19, Mount St. Mary 0

Mallory Craig allowed just one hit and struck out four to help the Lady Grizzlies to a 6A-Contral Conference win.

Offensively, Northside bashed 19 hits. Cailin Massey set the pace, going 3-for-3 with a home run, double and three RBIs. Danessa Teague also homered for Northside.

Bailee Brinkley drove in three runs, and Alexis Foster and Hannah Entrikin each drove in two runs for the Lady Grizzlies.

PREP SOCCER

Girls

Harrison 6, Shiloh Christian 0

Clare Barger had two of Harrison's first-half goals as the Lady Goblins advanced to the 4A-West Conference tournament championship with a win at home over Shiloh Christian.

Mia Barrett scored first before Barger had her two goals, then Noelle Pall added another to give Harrison a 4-0 halftime cushion. Barrett scored again in the opening minute of the second half, then Elise Bell added another one to force the sportsmanship rule.

The Lady Goblins will host Dardanelle in the championship game at 5 p.m. today.

Bentonville West 4, Springdale Har-Ber 0

Four different West players scored goals as the Lady Wolverines defeated Har-Ber in 6A-West Conference action Tuesday at Wolverine Stadium.

Cierra Flynn, Bridget McSpadden, Tianna Jones and Stella Martin each recorded a goal for West.