State offers political-sign reminder

The Arkansas Department of Transportation reminds political candidates and their supporters that it is unlawful to place campaign signs on a highway right of way.

"There are several Arkansas statutes addressing encroachment and the placing of signs or other objects on highway right of way," Transportation Secretary Lorie Tudor said in a news release.

Only official directional, informational and/or regulatory highway signs are permitted on state-owned highway property. All other signs are removed by the agency's area maintenance offices. These statutes apply to all unauthorized signs, not just political campaign signs.

Small "yard" signs that are placed on the right of way will be removed by agency personnel. Owners of large billboard-type signs will be notified and given an opportunity to remove them before the agency does. Owners can pick up the signs during normal business hours at the nearest maintenance office.

Scholarships available for teachers

Educators in Arkansas' public schools are encouraged to apply for Parsons-Burnett Scholarship Grants for the 2021-22 academic year. Applications must be submitted online by June 15, according to a news release from the Arkansas Retired Teachers Association.

The grants are awarded to public school educators to further their own education. Awards are intended for courses of study leading to an advanced degree, certification or endorsement. Requests for funds to pay off student debt are not eligible, according to the release. Details: www.artanow.com.

Sign-up for restaurant funds opened

The U.S. Small Business Administration has opened its application portal for the Restaurant Revitalization Fund, and the Southern Opportunity and Resilience Fund also is accepting applications, according to a news release.

Restaurants and bars with fewer than 20 locations that can demonstrate revenue loss over the past year will be able to apply under the Restaurant Revitalization Fund on the Small Business Administration's website. Details can be found at https://www.sba.gov/funding-programs/loans/covid-19-relief-options/restaurant-revitalization-fund#section-header-8.

The Southern Opportunity and Resilience Fund is now open and accepting loan applications from businesses and nonprofit organizations that have fewer than 50 employees and have been affected by covid-19. Details can be found at https://www.connect2capital.com/p/soar-fund/.