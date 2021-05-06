GOLF

Tech women win NCAA regional

The Arkansas Tech University women's team earned a five-stroke victory Wednesday at the NCAA Division II Central Region Championship in St. Joseph, Mo.

The Golden Suns, who began the day in third place, were led by Katie Whitfield's 1-under 71. She moved up seven spots on the individual leaderboard to finish in third place behind medalist Jessica Green of Rogers State and Allycia Gan of Missouri Western State. Henderson State University's Allie Bianchi fell one spot to finish in fourth place with an 11-over 227 total after shooting a 4-over 75 Wednesday. Arkansas Tech's Jacqueline Klemm and Josie Roberson tied with Central Missouri's Rosie Klausner for sixth place at 2-over 229. Alicia Martinez was the top individual finisher for Harding University with a 26-over 242 total.

Arkansas Tech shot a 55-over 919 as a team to beat Rogers State and Northeastern (Okla.) State. All three teams will advance to the Division II National Championships, which will be played May 11-15 in Detroit. Henderson State tied for fourth place in the team standings with Central Missouri at 73-over 937, while Harding finished ninth with a 122-over 986 total.

BASKETBALL

Wolfenbarger invited to trials

University of Arkansas signee Jersey Wolfenbarger of Fort Smith Northside was invited Wednesday to compete for a spot on Team USA for the FIBA U19 World Cup to be played Aug. 7-15 in Debrecen, Hungary.

Trials for the 12-member team, which will be coached by UCLA Coach Cori Close, South Dakota State Coach Aaron Johnston and Georgia Coach Joni Taylor, will be held May 14-16 in Denver. The selection committee will be led by Connecticut Sun President Jennifer Rizzoti, who will be assisted by Temple Coach Tonya Cardoza, Duke Coach Kara Lawson and North Carolina State Coach Wes Moore.

SOFTBALL

Scots split two at AMC Tournament

Lyon College split its two games at the American Midwest Conference Tournament in Columbia, Mo., on Wednesday, losing to Missouri Baptist 2-1 before beating Harris-Stowe State 21-1 in 5 innings.

Kassidy Robinson led the Scots in the loss to Missouri Baptist by going 2 for 4 with a stolen base. Katelyn Platt pitched a complete game and struck out five.

Lyon College led the second game 5-0 after the first inning, thanks to an error, RBI doubles from Anna Beth Conditt, Alyssa Buentello and Shyanne Pedroza, as well as an RBI triple from Jena Vavasseur. The Scots added nine runs in the second inning, one in the third and six in the fourth, highlighted by a Conditt grand slam.

In other games at the tournament, Williams Baptist College was eliminated Wednesday after losing 3-2 to William Woods and 4-1 to Health Sciences and Pharmacy of St. Louis.

Four Lyon College players honored

Juniors Kassidy Robinson and Riley Shaw, senior Cheyenne Herrera and sophomore Celsey Wood of Lyon College earned All-American Midwest Conference accolades Wednesday.

Robinson was the Scots' only first-team selection. She hit .394 with a team-high 22 RBI, 30 runs scored and 22 stolen bases. Shaw, Herrera and Wood were all named to the second team. Herrera hit .354 with 18 RBI and 20 runs scored, while Wood hit .361 with 14 RBI and 15 runs scored. Shaw hit .364 with 10 RBI and 12 runs scored.

Allison Seats of Central Baptist College was named the conference's co-Player of the Year and teammate Hannah Work was honored as the Freshman of the Year.

TRACK AND FIELD

UCA's Coleman tabbed

Junior Taylor Coleman from the University of Central Arkansas was honored Wednesday as the Southland Conference's Field Athlete of the Week.

Coleman won the triple jump Saturday at the SLU Pre-Conference Tune Up in Hammond, La., with a personal-best mark of 41 feet, 111/2 inches. It's the longest jump in school history and is the fourth-best mark in the conference this season.

The Bears will now head for the Southland Conference Outdoor Championships, which will be held May 14-16 in Humble, Texas.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services